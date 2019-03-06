AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panther baseball team buzz sawed through the Lincoln Land Loggers by a score of 15-4 on a mostly sunny Sunday that was tempered by a gentle breeze that made it perfect for a game on the diamond.
The Panthers, winners of their last two and four of their last five games improved to 8-13 on the season. South Florida begins Suncoast Confence play this week against Hillsborough Community College.
Lincoln Land posted an early lead as Talon File hit a two-out double into centerfield and scored on a single by Jonathan Walder into right field to give the Loggers a 1-0 lead after the top of the first inning.
The Panthers answered quickly, scoring four runs with two outs to forge ahead of the Loggers 4-1 after the first inning.
Pierson Lewis started the inning with a walk, after a strikeout and a ground out to short, Lewis was standing on second with two outs. Casey Asman resolved the situation with a single into centerfield to drive in Lewis to tie the game at one.
A single by Case Hannum and a walk to A’Darius Council loaded the bases. Mike Bessell promptly cleared the bases with a three-run double into centerfield to put the Panthers up 4-1.
Lincoln Land inched closer to the Panthers when a two-out error led to a run on a double by Bryce Torricelli to make the score 4-2 after three innings.
South Florida plated four more runs in the bottom of the fourth, led by singles by Leo Alfonzo and Asman and highlighted by a two-run triple by P.J. Cimo as the Panthers increased their lead to six runs at 8-2 after four innings.
South Florida unloaded on the Loggers in the bottom of the fifth for seven runs after they loaded the bases with one out after Bessell was hit by a pitch and singles by Carter Dahl and Alfonzo.
Pierson was hit by another pitch to force in Bessell from third to put SFSC up 9-2. A passed ball brought in Dahl, while advancing Alfonzo and Bessell to third and second respectively as the Panthers now led 10-2.
A walk to Zeddric Burnham loaded the bases and P.J. Cimo followed with a single into right field to drive in two runs to make the score 12-2.
Another run came in on an error by the Logger catcher in a pick-off attempt as the Panther lead increased to 13-2. A triple by Asman and a sacrifice fly by Hannum each drove in a run as South Florida led 15-2 lead.
The Loggers added two runs in the seventh inning to make the final score 15-4.
Asman slugged four of the Panthers 12 hits for the game while Cimo and Alfonzo each had two. Cimo also batted in four runs while Bessell had three in the win.
Lewis started the game and pitched four innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits for the win.
Hunter Morales pitched three innings in relief, giving up two runs on five hits and Dawson Young closed out the game with two scoreless and hitless innings for the Panthers.
South Florida starts Suncoast Conference play this week, hosting Hillsborough Community College on today and Friday. Both home games have a 6 p.m. start.
