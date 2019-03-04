AVON PARK – South Florida State College and Lincoln Land battled into extra innings before the Panthers came away with a 5-4 victory on Saturday.
The win improved South Florida to 17-6 on the season.
“We did what we usually do,” said South Florida Coach Carlos Falla. “We jump out into the lead and coast. People eat back into it and then we start hitting the last two innings of the game and doing the things that we need to do. We pitched well and we played defense well. But we don’t stay focused offensively consistently through seven innings and that has been our problem.”
The Panthers struck first in the bottom of the second inning. Payton Pilon and Kaylee Frascatore each drew a walk. Hannah Perez bunted and Lincoln Land threw to first but the throw was wild allowing Pilon to score. The runners advanced to second and third on the error.
Hannah Eden drew a walk to load the bases. Jadyn Clark hit a sacrifice fly to right field driving home Frascatore. Raylee Coleman drew a walk to load the bases. Amanda Crisafulli rocketed the ball into the left-centerfield gap sending home Perez. Alvarado hit a grounder to second that was fumbled allowing Eden to score to give the Panthers a 4-0 lead.
Baylee Haggard pitched the entire game for the Panthers. She had six strikeouts, two of which were looking, hit one batter and only gave up two walks.
“I thought we did really good,” said Haggard. “We had one rough inning but we recovered well after that. We didn’t let anything else get past us. I think we are doing really well as a team this season. We are strong, we work well as a team, offensively and defensively. Our main goal this season ‘one team one purpose’. We started the season off kind of playing as individuals but we have really come together as a team and we are growing. Hopefully going into conference play we will look good. Coach Falla is awesome. I love the training and practicing everyday. Coach Kendra (Wellnitz) works hard with the pitchers.”
Lincoln Land rallied in the top of the sixth. Hailey Patrick had infield hit and a pair of hits loaded the bases for the Loggers. Katie Weller launched the ball into the left-center field gap for a double driving home two runners to narrow the deficit to 4-2. Lincoln Land once again loaded the bases. Brooke Webber sent a rope into centerfield for a double driving home two more runs to tie the game at 4.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, South Florida’s Crisafulli was on second base. Alvarado put down a sacrifice bunt to advance Crisafulli to third.
Janea Mobley stepped to the plate and laid down a bunt and Coach Falla sent Crisafulli home and she slid safely home as Lincoln Land’s catcher dropped the ball.
“Baylee Haggard did well on the mound for us,” added Falla. “She did take that one hit off her hip and lost a little bit of focus but other than that she did well. She kept them off-balance and did a good job. We squeezed the winning run in. We got lucky that the catcher dropped the ball.”
South Florida is back in action on Tuesday with a home game against the Broward College Seahawks at Panther Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.