AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panthers softball team continues to roll, splitting a doubleheader against the Indian River State College Pioneers on Saturday.
The Panthers rebounded from a game one 6-2 loss to beat the Pioneers in the second game 7-1 to improve their season record to 14-6.
With a stiff breeze blowing from right to left field, the Pioneers found a vortex in the wind just right of centerfield for the long ball as the Pioneers hit two home runs in that area and one hit the right part of the raised fence in centerfield that helped to power the Pioneers to a first-game win.
The Pioneers capitalized on a error by the Panthers in the first inning that scored when Juliana Speranza doubled into left field to put the Pioneers up 1-0.
Speranza struck again for the Pioneers in the third inning with a home run just right of centerfield to put the Pioneers up 2-0.
Indian River added four more runs in the top half of the fifth, highlighted by a two-run homer by Juhle Prange and a solo shot by Brittini Norwood as the Pioneers built a 6-0 lead.
South Florida State College avoided the shutout with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Kaylee Frascatore led off the inning with a double down the left-field line and later scored on a single by Sunni Beardon. The Panthers posted their second run as Hannah Eden raced across the plate while Beardon was caught in a rundown between first and second.
Neither team scored in the final two innings as the Pioneers held on to the game one 6-2 win over the Panthers.
The Panthers rebounded from the first game loss with a 7-1 win in the second game.
As in the first game, the Pioneers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, manufacturing a run on no hits to take the early lead.
Unlike the first game, South Florida quickly answered as they posted three runs in the bottom of the first on zero hits as the Pioneer pitcher struggled to find the strike zone, hitting the leadoff batter and walking five more plus an error led to the Panthers taking a 3-1 lead.
The Panthers plated three more runs in the second inning. After Payton Pilon reached on a one-out single into left field, followed by another walk and a hit batter to load the bases, Pilon scored on a single by Hannah Perez into centerfield to put the Panthers up 4-1.
A wild pitch plated a fifth run for the Panthers and Amanda Cristafulli capped off the scoring with a single into right field that drove in Janea Mobley, who reached base earlier when she was hit by a pitch, to give the Panthers a 6-1 lead after two innings.
The Panthers added their final run of the game in the third inning as Raylee Coleman led off with a double into left field and scored on a double by Pilon into left-centerfield to put the Panthers up by six, 7-1.
Both Coleman and Pilon had two hits apiece in the second game and Perez drove in two runs, while Panther starting pitcher Baylee Haggard held the Pioneers hitless the final four innings, giving up just one run and one hit for the game and the 7-1 win.
South Florida State College will have a series of home games, starting on Thursday against ASA College, then Saturday against Lincoln Land Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.