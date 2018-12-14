AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team suffered their first loss of the season in a Class 5A-District 8 game against Mulberry on Tuesday night.
Avon Park squandered a five-point lead in the fourth quarter as Mulberry rallied to take a 50-46 win over the Red Devils.
The loss dropped Avon Park to 4-1 overall on the season and 0-1 in the district.
Scoring was at a premium as the score was tied at 5 after nearly five minutes into the game as both teams displayed similar types of aggressive defense.
A basket by Tajenay Vassell momentarily put the Red Devils up 7-5. That was quickly answered by 10 straight points by Mulberry, highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers by Serena McPlatt and Daishla Nieves that gave the Panthers a 15-7 lead.
Baskets by Avon Park’s Keannia Williams and Vassell accounted for the last four points of the first quarter to trim Mulberry’s lead in half at the end of the first, 15-11.
The Red Devil defense held the Panthers to three points in the second quarter, no baskets and shooting three of eight from the foul line.
While Asiah Dewberry scored eight of her 10 points for the game in the second quarter.
Even with Dewberry’s scoring in the second quarter, the Red Devil’s only scored a total of nine points, enough to take a 20-18 lead into the half.
The second half became of game of scoring runs as the Red Devils opened the third quarter with eight points and opened their lead to ten at 28-18.
Mulberry did not flinch as Praya Franklin began to dominate the paint for the Panthers and Mulberry fired back with 13 straight points, eight by Franklin, to give the Panthers a 31-28 lead.
The third quarter ended with Mulberry holding a tenuous 33-31 lead.
The Red Devils retook the lead, 40-35, to start the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run with two baskets by Williams and a 3-pointer by Vassell.
Again, the Panthers roared back with eight straight points, six by Franklin, to put Mulberry back on top 43-40.
For a couple of minutes it became a Vassell and Franklin show as Vassell hit from beyond the arc to give the Red Devils the lead 44-33.
Franklin scored in the paint to put the Panthers back on top. The two exchanged another set of baskets with Mulberry holding a one-point lead, 47-46, with less than a minute to play.
Avon Park tried to send Mulberry to the foul line and though they had opportunities to send Franklin, who was 4 of 14 from the charity line, they ended up fouling McPlatt with six seconds left in the game, who drained both shots to ice the 50-46 victory over the Red Devils.
Franklin led the Panthers with a game-high 26 points, 18 in the second half.
Vassell led the Red Devils with 19, Dewberry scored 10 and Williams added 9 in the loss.
Avon Park will play again Friday night at home against the Lake Wales Highlanders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.