LAKE PLACID — Father Vincent Clemente, a humble and caring priest serving at St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid, was honored on May 4th by his congregation. Not only has it been a year now since Clemente has been pastor there, but he’s also celebrating his 43rd year of ordination to the priesthood.
After a busy Lenten and Easter season, church members got the word out that there would be a dinner and music after the 4 p.m. Saturday Mass. More than 125 people took part. Each family was asked to bring a food dish to share to go along with the turkey and ham provided. That made for plenty of food, camaraderie, and of course, a huge decorated cake.
Clemente arrived in the United States in 1962 from Italy, when he was only 15 years old. He went on to study for the priesthood and was ordained in 1976 at St. Petersburg, Florida. Prior to being assigned to St. James in Lake Placid, he was pastor of St. Paul’s for many years in Arcadia.
Together with Father Victor Caviedes, Clemente ministers to the Mision Catolica Santiago Apostol church on County Road 621 in Lake Placid. He is fluent in Spanish, English and Italian.
Prior to the blessing of the food at the celebration, church member Debbie Anderson recited a touching poem titled “The Hands of a Priest.” Several of Clemente’s family members were invited to the event as well.
The next morning he was excited to distribute First Communion to four girls and a boy for their first time. After Mass, he posed for pictures with the new communicants.
St. James Catholic Church is at 3380 Placid View Drive, about four miles southwest of the town of Lake Placid. The office phone number is 863-465-3215. Currently, Masses are at 4 p.m. Saturdays, plus 8 and 10 a.m. Sundays. However, since the snowbirds have left for the summer, beginning June 2, there will be one Mass on Sundays at 9 a.m. Saturdays, Mass will continue to be celebrated at 4 p.m., preceded by confessions from 3-3:30 p.m.
