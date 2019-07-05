SEBRING — Residents and businesses on Sebring Parkway west of Scenic Highway probably won’t like the decision made Tuesday by the County Commission.
The Board of County Commission voted to start the process of renaming the section of the Parkway from the 90-degree turn west to U.S. 27, which encompasses both residents and businesses that had to change their addresses 20 years ago when the Parkway was first built.
At that time, the section from just west of Scenic Highway to the U.S. 27 was called “Fairmount Drive.” It was renamed to Sebring Parkway after Phase 1 was completed, to comply with 911 dispatch road naming standards, which the county had adopted as its street naming code.
Under the code, contiguous streets must have the same names and addresses must be numbered sequentially so police, fire and medical personnel can find them.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks asked Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor on Tuesday if fire crews have trouble finding addresses.
“Generally speaking, no,” Bashoor said.
However, he pointed out that if the roads aren’t named right on the computerized maps, his crews could get paged to an intersection that doesn’t exist by that name.
When Sebring Parkway was built, it was the contiguous road with Fairmount Drive, all the way from U.S. 27 opposite Schumacher Road to Youth Care Lane, north of DeSoto Road.
The road south of Youth Care Lane has retained the name “Highlands Avenue” all this time, but will be renamed “Sebring Parkway” when Phase 2 is completed in the next year or two.
However, when Phase 3 is completed between the 90-degree turn and Memorial Drive at College Drive, and the turn is replaced by a three-spoke roundabout, the only contiguous spokes will be Phase 3 and the Parkway that heads toward and around the downtown area to the future Phase 2 section.
When asked about this last month, commissioners said they would prefer county staff rename the section west to U.S. 27 over other sections of the Parkway, although Commissioner Don Elwell said then, and again Tuesday, that Phase 3 currently has no addresses to change — not of residents or businesses.
He said changing the Phase 3 name to something else would be the “path of least resistance” and even suggested “Sand Skink Parkway,” in reference to the protected species that held up construction.
On Oct. 20, 2015, after spending $12,000 per month for several months of delays, the County Commission voted 4-1 to pay $374,981 to Collany Mitigation LLC for 25.2 acres of credits to replace 12.6 acres of sand skink habitat.
After that, Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green and County Engineer Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr. found themselves waiting for state wildlife officials’ approval to relocate gopher tortoises.
Both Howerton and John Poleon, Government Information Services manager, told Elwell and other commissioners on Tuesday that it’s not normal to have a road name continue at a 90-degree turn, and the only reason the Parkway had it that way is because the remaining sections weren’t built.
Brooks said it would keep it as it is now, and Elwell said that’s what U.S. 98 does when it joins with U.S. 27 south of Sebring.
However, Howerton said once the intersection goes in — in this case a roundabout — it’s no longer contiguous and has to change.
“We are trying to conform to the standards. We are trying to follow the manual,” Poleon said, adding that non-compliant roads make it difficult to pinpoint 911 calls. Brooks then asked Sheriff Paul Blackman if his deputies had trouble with 911 calls.
Blackman said the county sets ordinances and the deputies enforce them.
“If the citizen has to follow them, the county should. That’s my thoughts,” he said.
“You can sit down now,” Brooks said.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg reminded commissioners that their “yes” vote would not change the name, yet. They still have to have public hearings.
After the vote, Howerton told the Highlands News-Sun that staff is recommending “Schumacher Road” for Sebring Parkway Phase 1 but will entertain other suggestions.
People can leave a suggestion at engineering@hcbcc.org.
In Parkway Phase 3-related news, Howerton told the Highlands News-Sun that the natural gas pipeline company is still working to replace a piece of existing line with a pipe set deeper under the roundabout at Memorial Drive.
That point at Memorial Drive may stay closed for another three to four weeks, he said.
