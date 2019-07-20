"It's required by the county's E-911 system. Any time a road is no longer contiguous, split in half by road construction or a road realignment, it must have a new name to prevent law enforcement, fire and emergency medical personnel from becoming lost."
If the above statement is true, then why are we not following these criteria?
Would it not make more sense to look at this road as an extension of College Drive. It could then become a continuous name from U.S. 27 N. all the way through the city to U.S. 27 S., require very few address changes and eliminate all of the confusion that is being created. You could then keep the present section of Sebring Parkway from the 90-degree turn to U.S. 27 N. and not make the businesses and homeowners along that stretch go through another costly address change as you put them through initially.
Then maybe the funds set up to cover the costs to do all those address and street sign changes can be used to build the barrier fence being investigated.
Jack Wood
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.