SEBRING – At just the age of 10, Dillon Parnell is already dominating on the golf course. Parnell has become a prodigy under the guidance of instructor Bruce Moellendick who is a retired PGA Golf Professional. Moellendick is helping to improve Parnell’s game.
“I love the challenge of golf,” said Parnell. “My dad introduced me to golf and I love it. I started playing in tournaments when I was six. It’s so much fun. It is a hard game and I have been learning a lot about it. I have a couple big tournament coming up and one is in Daytona. Bruce has really helped me a lot and I have learned so much from him.”
Parnell has participated in the local Sertoma Junior Golf Tour and has finished first in his age group the last four years. He hopes to keep the streak going this year.
“One of the strongest advantages Dillon has is the willingness to get out and practice,” said Moellendick. “I asked him a couple of years ago if he knew why he was beating everyone and he said no. I said it was because he hits the most balls. That is what I did when I was kid. I would hit as many golf balls as I could get my hands on. That is how you get better at anything in life, with repetition. His willingness and ability to get out and to be able to practice with focus.”
Parnell is a fast learner and is able to adjust quickly.
“Dillon is able to make any adjustment I ask him to make almost instantaneously,” Moellendick said. “I have never seen anything like it. All I have to do is show him what I am talking about and he starts to do it right away. He is very athletic and has great hand-eye coordination. He just loves to play golf and wants to know the history of it. I think his potential is very high. I’ve been teaching golf for a long time and he is the best I have had hands-down. I’ve had kids go on to play golf at big schools on scholarship and I think his potential is really high because he enjoys it so much. It never seems like work for him.
The Parnell family is very supportive of Dillon’s passion and want to help him succeed.
“I am really proud of Dillon,” said Dillon’s father Matt Parnell. “He puts in a lot of time and effort and he enjoys it. We support him all that we can. Going around to all of these tournaments is definitely worth it. We love it as a family and it is good fun. We want him to learn as much as he can and hopefully one day it will lead to him playing golf in college. That would be great!”
“Dillon’s family is so supportive of him and he has the ability to get into some regional events,” Moellendick said. “His lack of experience at that level is the only thing he can’t put out against other kids and be even. That is okay and he is getting into it. The more tournament experience he gets the tougher he will get. To get to the next level he just has to keep doing what he is doing. If you keep doing what made you good, you will continue to get better. If we stay in the basics we won’t have to go back to the basics.”
Parnell has an extensive tournament schedule coming up. He won the American Junior Golf Association Winter Series in Tampa. He is participating in the Sarasota AJGA Tour and is holding his own against the top players.
Later this summer he will be playing in the Daytona AJGA Tour that will be 18 holes instead of the usual 9 holes and will have a very strong field.
Parnell is also looking forward to playing in the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour events this summer. Parnell is a quick learner and has a bright future in golf ahead of him.
“Sometimes kids don’t have time or the patience,” said Moellendick. “Golf is a hard game but it is incredibly rewarding if you start to learn it at an early age. It is not very difficult to continue to stay decent and play all of your life. We want Dillon to be an example to kids to show them how much fun golf can be. It is not as expensive as people think, especially for kids. There are a lot of programs kids can join for just about nothing.”
If you are interested in training with retired PGA Golf Professional Bruce Moellendick lessons are available for all ages and ability by appointment. Call 863-414-7792 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.