Well, at last the Democrat National Party has finally reached their final, aloof, highly acclaimed of having no room at the top to nationally proclaim their utter achievement of being named Dirty Democrat. They are at their best in slandering any person they choose as enemy with barrages of unending slander, abuse that is echoed by their media. The higher educational system is a prime example what happens when Dirty Democrats get in charge.
No, no, no, you say you are a democrat but not dirty like the leaders. You support them, you vote for them. You are as dirty as they. Five decades ago, I left the Democrat party when they turned hard left. That is right, they left me. Since they they have become worse each day. Yes, I know, your daddy and great-granddaddy were Democrats and once again you will forgive them even though they are above asking for forgiveness. Thereby you deserve sharing their never can be corrected name: Dirty Democrat. This is plain news to any American citizen who can step on and cast aside the brainwashing you have been subjected to since birth. You now have the advantage to respond to the invitation blasting into your ears to become a righteous seeking, thinking person. How can you continue to condone this type of flagrant behavior? They are in lock-step with self destruction: theirs or yours.
But what about China, a highly successful communist, successful nation. True, they are successful nation at the cost of USA who shelled out trillions of dollars to China over unfair trade systems, not paying for the copyrights to use Americans innovations and know how. USA went in considerable debt year after year to shore up the Chinese economy, otherwise they would have succumbed to disaster long ago.
How do I know this? Was in the medical 50 years, 30 in sales, 20 in hospital administration. I have dealt with bureaucrats. They are bureaucrats because they could not make it the profit seeking, innovations private sector. Their only source of income is taxation, which they love to constantly strive to increase. When the communist takes over, the government owns everything. All land, all factories, all buildings, all farms, all residential homes, all carts, trucks, trains, airplanes. Hark! And bureaucrats will determine who will live in your, once was, home. And bureaucrats cannot be fired. You will learn to love them when trying to get a medical appointment less than a year away. Will you riot in the streets when there is no toilet paper? The DD’s (Dirty Democrats) want all this for you, go out and continue to cheer them. I call them by their true name.
Ralph Z. Bell is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You've got some serious problems with insecurity and paranoia. This filters down from the thin skinned snowflake that occupies the White House who has turned the Republik Party into a sordid cult of bias, hysteria and hate. The same party who crucifies the Clintons and President Obama even today. How long do you obsess on that which deflects from what the current administration is doing to ruin the nation?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.