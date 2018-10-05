LAKE PLACID — Police have identified the man who died in Wednesday’s fatal wreck as 93-year-old Frederick Neer, passenger in the car that rolled over on U.S. 27.
His driver — 85-year-old Kenneth Raub — was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital by Aeromed Helicopter from Florida Hospital Lake Placid. Police Lt. Marc Schneider, lead investigator on the crash, has still not heard back on his condition.
Based on evidence at the scene, Schneider said, the two men were riding southbound in a dark red Ford Taurus approaching Lake Clay Drive. It was just before 10:51 a.m., according to Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler.
For unknown reasons, the Taurus turned too late to make a left turn, hit the positive median barrier — a small, low-curb concrete island — and swerved, Schneider said, right into the northbound inside lane.
There was no indication of braking, Schneider said.
The car went directly into the path of a northbound white Dodge Ram 1500 ProMaster work van, driven by 44-year-old Stephen Philip Preza.
The two vehicles hit head-on and off-center on the passenger sides, obliterating the front end of the van.
The van spun clockwise, Schneider said, landing in the inside lane, facing south.
Preza, who received minor injuries, told Schneider he didn’t see the car trying to turn. He only saw it when it entered his lane.
“He was very fortunate,” Schneider said.
The Taurus started spinning clockwise, Schneider said, but the impact tore off the passenger-side front wheel. That made the car drop, Schneider said, and it reversed into a counter-clockwise spin.
By the time the four-door sedan reached the edge of the road, it was sideways to the shoulder, which caught the car and flipped it over.
It rolled and landed on its passenger side, up against a stand of palmetto palm trees.
Schneider said he still has the wreck investigation open. Anyone with information about the wreck is urged to contact him at the Lake Placid Police Department at 863-699-3757.
