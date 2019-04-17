SEBRING — St. Catherine’s Catholic Church is once again putting on its annual play, “Pasion de Cristo,” depicting the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ. This play, set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, is completely free of charge and will be held at the St. Catherine’s Youth Center, off of U.S. 27 and behind KFC in Sebring. Seating will be available to everyone on a first come, first serve basis, but it is recommended taking a lawn chair in case the seats are completely full.
Snacks and drinks will also be on sale for those in attendance.
Every cast member is a volunteer, dedicating their time and effort into this performance. They are led by Rafael Gomez, who is now in his second year as director of the play. The cast of the play has spent over two months practicing every week in order to get a deeper understanding of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The play will depict many iconic scenes from the Bible, including the Last Supper and the Sentencing to Death by Pontius Pilate.
“This play shows people everything Christ went through and how he suffered,” said Rosendo Arceo, who plays the role of the Penitent Thief. “Everybody does a great sacrifice to represent Christ.”
Even though the play will be in Spanish, there will be pamphlets with translations available for anyone who does not speak Spanish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
As a non subscriber to religious cults, I find it a bizarre practice to re-create such a dark fable. It goes along with the hack groups that stage recreations of the War Against Southern Treason. Different strokes, they say.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.