- While several churches hold “Fish Fry Fridays” in Lent, parishioners at St. Agnes Episcopal Church in Sebring made theirs a little more “seasonal” by turning it into a movie night as well. A number of people from throughout the county showed up to sample the fare, some coming from as far as Lake Placid. Following the meal, there was a screening of the 2004 film “The Passion of the Christ.”
“The movie contains graphic images of Jesus’ treatment at the hands of the Sanhedrin and the Romans,” remarked Fr. Scott Walker, St. Agnes’ pastor. “Prior to the viewing I made a disclaimer about that, and some people decided not to watch it. However, even though the film is emotionally wrenching to watch, it is vital for us to understand what Jesus chose to do for us — that the grace he has made freely available to everyone actually came at the greatest cost, not only in Jesus’ physical suffering, but also the mental and emotional suffering he went through — and all because of his great love for us and wanting to bring us back to a state of being right, by paying our sin-debt in full. Seeing a depiction of what it must have been like, fills us with both humility and gratitude. By his grace, these attitudes will ‘spill out’ into our daily lives and interactions with others.”
St. Agnes invites everyone to worship on Sundays at 7:30 or 10:30 AM, as well as services of prayer or Communion every day of the week. The church is at 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
- Lent is a penitential season in the Christian Church-year that precedes the holiest day of the year: the Feast of the Resurrection (commonly called Easter). In the Eastern Orthodox churches, Lent is referred to as the Great Fast, a time of purification, testing, and preparation for Easter. It is characterized fasting, praying, and giving alms.
