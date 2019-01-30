Patricia M. Davis

Patricia Myers Davis, 95, passed away Jan. 26, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Pat was born Feb. 16, 1923 to William and Cecil Myers in Maynardville, Tennessee. She graduated from Maynardville High School and earned a degree from Knoxville Business College. While working for F.W. Woolworth & Co. in Columbus, Georgia, she met Joe L. Davis, her husband of 68 years. Pat and Joe moved to Wauchula in 1949. They started and operated three restaurants in Wauchula, Avon Park, and Orlando. When Joe entered the real estate and citrus businesses, she helped as a secretary and bookkeeper. Pat served as a member of the auxiliary of the Hardee Memorial and AdventHealth hospitals for over 45 years. She assisted in the gift shop in the Wauchula hospital for decades and the gift shop in the new Wauchula hospital is named in her honor. She was a member of the board of directors of the Wauchula Hospital Foundation for many years. She also volunteered countless hours in service to the American Cancer Society for 50 years. She was a board member and treasurer of the local chapter and was an active volunteer annually for the ACS Relay for Life event.
Pat was a member of a large, loving family in Tennessee with 10 siblings. She is survived by two sisters, Annette Merritt and Juanita Kneier, and two brothers, Douglas and Jack Myers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Joe L. Davis. She is survived by their son, Joe L. Davis Jr; daughter-in-law, Gloria C. Davis; three grandchildren, Laurel Davis, Ashley Davis Keith, and Savannah Davis; and three great-grandchildren, Cameron, Olivia, and Bodhi.
The Davis family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Pat’s caregiving team of Cindy Rangel, Catherine Whiteside, and Heidi Littles. They have done a wonderful and loving job of caring for Pat for the past four years.
Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the chapel of the First Baptist Church of Wauchula, where Pat has been a member for many years. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., with the service following at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Wauchula Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AdventHealth Wauchula Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
