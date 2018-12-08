AVON PARK — The lobby of The Hotel Jacaranda was beautifully decorated and offered a warm welcome to luncheon guests Thursday. The venue played host for the South Florida State College Foundation’s Annual Christmas Luncheon.
Rebecca Rivera, a registered nurse, was the guest speaker for the event. She was a Take Stock in Children scholar, a Bright Futures recipient and graduated from Avon Park High School. Rivera currently works at Dr. Audwin Nelson’s office as an ARNP.
Rivera recently received her master’s degree; she was able to use some of her scholarship money from her Take Stock in Children funds as some was remaining. She credits Take Stock for giving her the opportunity to succeed in the career path she chose. Rivera thanks several people present at the luncheon who had a positive impact in her life as mentors.
Guests attending the luncheon were also asked to bring non-perishable items to help support the SFSC Panthers.
