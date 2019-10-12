By The Associated Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Under coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots have made a habit of besting young quarterbacks.
They can add Giants rookie Daniel Jones to that list.
Tom Brady had two touchdown runs and moved ahead of Peyton Manning for second place on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list as New England pulled away for a 35-14 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday night.
The reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and forced four turnovers, including a fumble return for a score, to move to 6-0 for the first time since time since 2015.
Brady finished 31 of 41 for 334 yards and an interception. Julian Edelman had his second straight 100-yard receiving game, catching nine passes for 113 yards. Jones had three interceptions on the night, finishing 15 of 31 for 161 yards.
New England has now won 19 straight games against a first or second-year quarterback, the longest such streak in NFL history.
“It was kind of an odd game, anytime you get three scores in the game that are non-offensive touchdowns,” Belichick said. “That’s kind of a season’s worth and it all happened in one game.”
The Patriots did it without running back Rex Burkhead, who missed his second straight game with a foot injury. Receiver Phillip Dorsett was inactive with a hamstring issue. During the game, receiver Josh Gordon injured his left knee trying to make a tackle after a fumble recovery.
Despite struggling to move the ball for most of the game, New York (2-4) had the ball trailing 21-14 with 8:43 left in the fourth quarter.
Jones completed a pass to running back Jon Hilliman, who was hit in the backfield by Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, forcing a fumble. Kyle Van Noy recovered, sprinted 22 yards and stretched the ball to the pylon for the touchdown.
It was part of an error-filled game by both offenses.
Like the Patriots, the Giants were missing some of their playmakers. Running back Saquon Barkley sat a third straight game because of a sprained right ankle, tight end Evan Engram sat with a knee injury and receiver Sterling Shepard was in the concussion protocol.
The Giants host Arizona next Sunday, while the Patriots travel to play the New York Jets on Monday, Oct. 21.
