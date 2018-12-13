A new season for IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship begins in January and Paul Miller Racing, the reigning GTD class champions, will return to the series in 2019 to defend their title.
Sports nutrition company 1st Phorm International has joined the team as the primary sponsor for the upcoming season, which will see the team return to competition in the new Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO. TOTAL Lubricants will support the team for a third season as they defend their 2018 title.
Champion Bryan Sellers will return for his fourth year with the team, to be joined by 2018 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North American and World Champion Ryan Hardwick. Corey Lewis, also a 2018 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North American Champion, will reprise his role at the team as an endurance driver in the Michelin Endurance Cup.
Paul Miller Racing enjoyed great success in 2018, earning eight podiums in 11 races to clinch the GTD Team, Driver, and Manufacturer Championships. New sponsor 1st Phorm is no stranger to motorsports, having signed as a title sponsor of Gold Rush Rally for five seasons, as well as a partner with Dream Racing Motorsport in the 2018 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series. That partnership was also formed with Mountain Motorsports, one of the largest retailers of motorcycle and powersports vehicles in the nation. Together with 1st Phorm, Mountain Motorsports will come on board with Hardwick as a new sponsor for Paul Miller Racing in 2019.
In his previous three years with Paul Miller Racing, Bryan Sellers was a champion in the making. In his 33 races with the team, Sellers has amassed an impressive 13 podiums and 20 top-five finishes, making him one of the most consistent drivers in today’s sports car racing field.
“I’m very honored to be returning to Paul Miller Racing for my fourth season,” said Sellers. “This will be a new program for us and I am extremely excited about pairing with Ryan Hardwick for the season.”
Following co-driver Madison Snow’s departure from sports car racing to focus on the family business, the team wasted no time in appointing Lamborghini Super Trofeo and Pirelli World Challenge racer Ryan Hardwick to step in the No. 48 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO alongside Sellers.
Only two years into his motorsports career, the 1st Phorm athlete has already made quite the splash. In his rookie season in the 2017 Super Trofeo series, Hardwick earned five Lamborghini Cup class wins and ten podiums, finishing runner up in both the North American Championship and the Lamborghini World Finals.
In 2018, Hardwork moved up to the AM division of the series, earning six class wins and eleven podiums. He clinched the North American Championship, as well as the World Final Championship. Hardwick also raced in the Pirelli World Challenge in 2018, scoring the GT Cup Championship title.
“I could not be more excited about moving up to the IMSA Weathertech Championship and joining Paul Miller Racing in 2019,” said Hardwick. “When I started my journey into racing sports cars, my goal was to one day compete in IMSA. I am honored to have the opportunity to realize that goal by joining such an accomplished team with Paul Miller Racing.”
Corey Lewis first joined Paul Miller Racing at the 2018 Twelve Hours of Sebring, where the team scored the GTD win and took hold of the class points lead. The team held the lead to the final race of the season, where Sellers, Snow, and Lewis finished third at Petit Le Mans, making Paul Miller Racing the 2018 GTD Champions.
“I am honored to be back with Paul Miller Racing for all endurance rounds for the 2019 IMSA Championship,” said Lewis. “I want to extend a big thank you to Mr. Miller for the opportunity! The team is still cruising on a high from their driver, team and manufacturer championships, and I look forward to helping to carrying that momentum to help achieve the same success.”
In anticipation for the upcoming season with Michelin as the new GTD class tire manufacturer, this week the team will complete a one day tire test at Daytona International Speedway. The team will return to Daytona again in just a few weeks time for the Roar Before the 24, the first official series-wide test of the 2019 season.
The 2019 champions will appear at the January 4 to January 6 test with the new livery for the No. 48 Lamborghini Huracán GT3. The first race of the season will take place January 26, the Rolex 24 at Daytona. For more event and series information, visit www.imsa.com.
