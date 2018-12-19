SEBRING — By a 3-2 vote, Highlands County commissioners approved a change to the code that lets them give a longer time for residents to pay for road paving.
They also voted 3-2, on Commissioner Arlene Tuck’s suggestion, to send a notice to landowners on Oak Manor Avenue to let them know the county is waiting until Jan. 31, 2019, for the one remaining landowner, the owner of Peace River Citrus, to sign off on the petition for a paved road.
After that, the project and the assessments for it need to move forward.
On both votes, Commission Chair Jim Brooks and Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley dissented.
When Commissioner Don Elwell suggested the county amend the code again, lowering the percentage of residents on a road needed to request road paving from 75 to 50 percent, commissioners held off.
It would allow the road project to move forward without the extra signature, but Commissioner Greg Harris suggested that would be better handled by a special exception. Other commissioners agreed.
Brooks said he could think of rare, if any, occasions when owners of less than 75 percent of the residential frontage on a road had requested the road get paved. In those cases, there was no request to have an assessment on the neighborhood because the money was already there from a previous assessment or one very generous landowner.
In the Oak Manor situation, without the citrus grower’s signature, the other residents don’t own 75 percent or more of the road frontage. Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green explained that the request has been to pave approximately 1,100 feet of the load, which totals 2,194 linear feet of frontage on both sides, combined.
Outside of the land there that the county owns, the citrus grower owns approximately 50 percent of the frontage, leaving the remaining residents without enough frontage to put forth a petition.
Also, without the grower’s participation, the cost per linear foot of road goes up. Each person pays that per-foot cost multiplied by the amount of linear feet he or she has, Green said.
Prior to the vote on the amendment to allow long-term payments, Brooks said the county used to wait until all the money was in before starting work. He asked County Attorney Joy Carmichael, and she confirmed that the code is designed to have people pay up front, then have the county provide the work.
In this case, however, the county would do the work first, then take payments over time.
Handley agreed with Tuck’s letter proposal in so far as he wanted to see the matter resolved.
“By a slim margin, we agreed to stretch this one out,” Handley said.
“I think we owe the citizens this,” Harris said of Oak Manor residents.
Harris recommended supporting the Oak Manor project and looking carefully at all others in the future. Elwell agreed with taking each request on its merits.
Elwell said, from the first meeting he and Green had with residents, they and residents discussed the option of paying it off in 10 years.
“It was incorrect, it turned out,” Elwell said. The code, prior to Tuesday, only allowed three years to pay.
Green said his intent was for the residents to finance the project, not have the county finance it and then get paid back.
“I’ve never been involved in a project like that,” Green said.
Brooks asked who promised a 10-year payoff period, and neither Green nor Elwell could tell.
“I don’t think any one person promised to pave the road (up front),” Elwell said. “We always said it would come back to the board.”
It did. The County Commission voted 3-2 on March 20 to set up a 10-year assessment district to raise funds to pave Oak Manor Avenue, and to start the work as soon as the district is established, instead of waiting until the full amount gets collected.
Carmichael told commissioners in November she would need them to amend the ordinance to let them do what they voted to do, since the ordinance didn’t allow that.
Tuesday’s vote cleared that roadblock, but the residents still don’t have everyone on board.
Carmichael said the grower’s signature would qualify the petition to come before the board, unless the board wants to use a special exception, just this once.
She said she would look at the county code, and see if they can.
