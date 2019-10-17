By STEVEN RYZEWSKI
Polk News-Sun
WINTER HAVEN — Stanley Eric Mossburg, the suspect in a double-murder that occurred at a residence in unincorporated Winter Haven, was taken into custody by Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputies early Tuesday morning after a long standoff.
Mossburg, who is also known as “Woo Woo,” shot at deputies more than once during a standoff that began around 10 p.m. Monday and ended at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday.
According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office statement, Mossburg will appear before a judge Wednesday and will face charges for the two murders, the abduction of a third victim who resided at the home where the crimes took place, and additional attempted murder charges for shooting at deputies.
These charges will all be in addition to the first degree murder charges that Mossburg is wanted for in Greeneville, Tennessee.
Addressing the media Tuesday, Polk Sheriff Grady Judd described Mossburg as a “spree killer” who told the surviving victim of his crimes in Polk that he wanted to become a serial killer.
Mossburg’s arrest Tuesday morning ended a crime spree that appears to have begun Oct. 1 in Greeneville. That is where video at a laundromat shows Mossburg abducting a man he is believed to have murdered. The man’s body was found behind the laundromat the next day and his car was stolen.
According to officials, Mossburg fled from Greeneville to Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he is from. There, he told his sister he wanted to go to Orlando and she purchased him a Greyhound bus ticket.
Little is known yet about what Mossburg did in Florida between Oct. 2 and Oct. 10, except that it appears he stole a black Ford F250 pickup truck in Seffner on Oct. 9 and he pawned some stolen items in Auburndale on Oct. 11.
At about 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, Mossburg was observed by a Ring Video Doorbell installed on a home on 16th Street NE in unincorporated Winter Haven, near the eventual location of the double-homicide. Alerted by the Ring camera, the homeowner chased off Mossburg.
At 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, the surviving victim arrived at the home he shared with a male and a female roommate. Upon arrival, the female victim, who was bound to a chair by Mossburg, instructed the surviving victim to do what the suspect said and Mossburg presented himself and told him that he had guns and knives and would kill him if he resisted.
Mossburg also said that he had already killed the man who resided at the home and that his body was in the master bedroom.
Mossburg bound the surviving victim in a different room and stayed throughout the night, later informing the man that he had killed the female victim, as well.
Later Monday morning, Mossburg began to try and clean up the evidence of his crimes, using bleach and a solution he made. He told the surviving victim that he wanted to be a serial killer, that he liked killing people and that the two victims in the residence were the seventh and eighth people he had killed. Officials have yet to confirm additional crimes beyond the murders in Winter Haven and the murder in Greeneville.
The suspect told the man his goal was to kill 11 people.
Mossburg eventually unbound the man and left, saying he would return later to deal with the bodies and warning the man that he would kill him if he called the cops. The suspect left early Monday afternoon in the female victim’s car.
Afraid for his life, the surviving victim waited several hours before making a run for a neighbor’s home where, around 6 p.m. Monday, he called 9-1-1. Deputies arrived at the scene over the next few hours and began a manhunt for Mossburg.
In an unusual turn of events, Mossburg returned to the area where the crime was committed and a substantial law enforcement presence was at work. It was around 9:10 p.m. Monday when deputies noticed the female victim’s car parked nearby, still warm. Shortly after they located the stolen F-250 truck and, while searching a home on Avenue C NE, gunshots rang out from the garage.
Thus began the standoff that lasted through the night and into Tuesday morning, during which SWAT was called in and officials deployed numerous tactics to resolve the situation.
At 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, a SWAT armored vehicle made entry into the garage and Mossburg was located under a pool table. A police K-9 was used to help apprehend Mossburg, who fought the dog but was eventually subdued.
The suspect was taken to Winter Haven Hospital to be treated for his bite wounds and was booked later in the day Tuesday.
While briefing the media Tuesday afternoon, Judd commended his deputies for risking their lives.
“Our deputies put their lives at extreme risk last night to protect the community,” Judd said. “I am exceptionally proud of them once again — as I am every day.”
