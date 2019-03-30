Exercise!
It’s necessary for everyone to keep our joints moving, blood flowing, and energy levels rising for our overall wellness plan to care for body, mind and spirit.
With that said, I didn’t have much of an excuse for letting it lapse as it had. Oh, there were reasons, but neither did I figure some way around the obstacles of that season of life. Instead, I’d walk when weather permitted, but weather was less than cooperative.
A couple of months ago, I got started again.
I had been bemoaning the fact that the bike I had saved so long to purchase and had used religiously in Florida, remained hanging on a hook in the garage. Admittedly, I need flat surfaces to bike the way I’m comfortable.
That meant attaching a rack to our car, putting our bikes on it, driving to a flat path, unloading … you get the picture. And though rides outdoors can’t be beat, they’re few and far between.
So, I wondered out loud, “Is there some way to make my bike stationery in the basement so that I could ‘ride?’”
I really didn’t know what I was asking for. So, when my husband told me about bike trainers that can do just that, I got excited.
Long story short, we purchased one online and Ken had it together in no time.
Now I have a routine that keeps me moving and doesn’t depend on the weather. Between my bike, Bow Flex and Gazelle … along with stretching … some joints that had begun aching feel good again. And there’s a bonus. As I exercise in my quiet place with praise music in the background, I pedal right into God’s presence.
Our mind and spirit need spiritual food.
Romans 12: 2, NLT says, “Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think.”
It’s easy to let laziness creep in and steel that fervor for the Word of God. Somehow eating the ‘fast food’ of the world deceives and leaves one hungry for ‘true nourishment’ … available only when you feast on God’s amazing truths and principles.
Are your knees aching from lack of kneeling in prayer? Has your energy for service taken a back seat to personal pursuits? Perhaps your spiritual ‘joints’ are getting a little stiff from lack of use. Is it time to get back in the race?
Throw off the obstacles. Reconnect with God. Meet him in a quiet place at a specific time.
‘Pedaling’ into his presence will rejuvenate your love and faith. Selah
