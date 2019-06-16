LAKE PLACID — A pedestrian crossing U.S. 27 Friday afternoon was hit by a southbound truck and airlifted to Lee County Memorial Hospital.

The person is in critical condition, said Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler. The patient’s name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The incident took place at or shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday. Highlands County Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services were alerted at 4:38 p.m.

Fansler said the pedestrian was crossing U.S. 27 at Interlake Boulevard from east to west. A white Dodge pickup was southbound and struck the person.

When asked whether the patient or driver had the right of way, Fansler said that’s still unconfirmed.

“I think there are still witnesses (officers) are trying to track down,” Fansler said Saturday.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Lake Placid Police Department at 863-699-3757.

