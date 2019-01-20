On the front page of Friday's Highlands News-Sun there is a headline, "State Road 70 takes another life." Let me simply remind everyone that this highway is not at fault. Drivers are!
Since moving to this area in 2012, virtually every time I have driven on local highways such as 70, 98, 66, etc., I have witnessed people making unsafe passes, tailgating extremely closely, driving well over the posted speed limit, etc. People seem to always be in such a hurry that they are willing to not only endanger their own lives, but the lives of others as well.
The highways are fine. It is the driving habits of people that must change. Good luck with that.
Wes Linscott
Sebring
