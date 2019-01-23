People need to pay attention
Great article by (Highlands News-Sun Publisher) Tim Smolarick, Sunday, Jan. 20, page 6.
He wants to know why our County Commission thinks we need to sell alcohol at 7 a.m. on Sunday. And so do I. And why the Sheriff’s Office gave back $1.2 million to the county instead of using it for a traffic unit – people are dying on our roads.
Also two letters said “Roads are not causing accidents – people are.” Amen!
Thank you for great and sensible articles and letters. People need to pay attention. Thank you Tim, Wes and Rafael.
Ruth Esposito
Sebring
