By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A man who is suspected of stabbing five people at a construction supplies business in Florida’s capital city on Wednesday was an employee who was asked to leave work shortly after he started his shift because of an incident with co-workers, authorities said.
Interim Tallahassee Police Chief Steven Outlaw identified the suspect at a news conference as 41-year-old Antwann Brown, an employee who had worked at Dyke Industries for a short time.
Using a pocketknife, Brown appeared to seek out certain colleagues at the facility in a Tallahassee industrial park.
Outlaw said Brown clocked in for a normal shift, but he was asked to clock out soon afterward because of an “incident” with co-workers. The chief wouldn’t elaborate.
Other co-workers fended Brown off with sticks and whatever they could grab. They pinned him down, but he escaped. Officers arrested him outside the facility, the chief said.
Outlaw called the employees’ actions, “heroic.”
One victim was in serious condition, two were in fair condition and another two were in good condition, said Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare spokeswoman Danielle Buchanan.
The stabbings took place at a business that distributes residential and commercial building supplies, such as doors and windows, according to the company’s website.
A company representative didn’t immediately return a request for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Goodness. A legal citizen loose with a knife. Build a wall!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.