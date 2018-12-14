First things first: The T-shirts are now available!
Even if you don’t follow sports or the Miami Dolphins, admit it, you still know why. All around you, relatives, friends and co-workers are finding community dissecting the “Miami Miracle” play. And “miracle” is not hyperbole.
The timing of the holiday miracle couldn’t have been better, coming, fittingly, on Hanukkah and just two weeks before Christmas.
The uniting effect of the miracle play has not been lost on respected South Florida Rabbi Solomon Schiff, who sees a larger potential for good in the community. He explains in a letter to the editor...
“For a brief time, we were all praying, cheering and celebrating,” Schiff wrote. “If we could only develop such a warm unity of mind and spirit in our everyday lives, if we could create a sense of camaraderie and mutual respect, we could truly become a championship town.
“This would be the real and lasting Miami Miracle.”
The rabbi is right. The Miami Dolphins’ victory on Sunday brought our community together with “one heart.” It’s not the first time the Dolphins have used the power of sports to bring people together. Back in 1972, during their perfect season run, they did the same.
With their unbelievable win against bitter rivals — Tom Brady, in particular — they have taught us again that believing in the impossible can create magic — even crazy lateral plays that seldom ever work. They certainly seemed never to work for the new-era Dolphins. The last time a similar win happened for the team was back in 1981 — 37 years ago.
The moment is seared in the community’s collective memory: Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws the ball to wide receiver Kenny Stills, who runs, then tosses the ball to DeVante Parker, who runs and passes it to Kenyan Drake, who runs all the way for the touchdown that wins the game, leaving the Patriots stumbling, falling at his heels.
Those inside the Hard Rock say the stadium shook with human joy. Strangers hugged, high-fived, cried together. At home and in sports bars, fans posted video of themselves losing their minds, running in circles, jumping up and down. Each one became a believer at that moment. What a December gift to all of us.
Let’s see if the goodwill will get Drake his wish. In the excitement of the play that will make him a star of the highlight films, he threw the football like a quarterback — into the stands. Now, that the ball is part of a famous moment...
So what’s next? Will the Dolphins make it to the playoffs? Will they defeat the Minnesota Vikings next week? Will Tannehill’s ankle heal in time?
Let’s just revel in the Miami Miracle for now.
