SEBRING — Sebring International Raceway has been pretty good to Performance Tech Motorsports driver Kyle Masson the past few years. On Saturday, he added to his collection of fond memories at Sebring, teaming up with Cameron Cassels and Andrew Evans to win the two-car LMP2 class in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts.
Masson was on the LMPC-winning Performance Tech Motorsports team that won at Sebring in 2017 and said he’s definitely a more experienced driver now.
“I was very calm and cool, and experience builds calmness in the car,” Masson said. “It was a lot easier today than two years ago remaining level-headed throughout the day.”
Even though just two cars are in the class, it had the makings of a decent race, as the teams battled it out during qualifying and PR1/Mathiasen grabbed the pole on the final lap, but t, as the PR1/Mathiashe race was a different story, as the PR/Mathiasen entry suffered a suspension problem that knocked it out of the race for roughly 45 minutes to make repairs, giving the Florida-based Performance Tech team a comfortable 13-lap victory.
“We couldn’t have done it without a fantastic team,” Cassels said. “The guys worked so hard in the shop to make the car ready for such a tough race that Sebring is. Even though it’s a relatively small class, the competition is incredibly tough.”
Masson said he has hoping for rain and he was one who didn’t mind the wet conditions at the start of the race.
“For me, the rain was something I prayed for,” he said. “I love driving in it and I love racing in it. I perform well in it is maybe the reason I love driving in it. I brought our car up to sixth overall, and to be passing the pole sitting Penske DPi was a great feeling.”
Evans was another who has plenty of experience driving in the rain, even if it isn’t always on a racetrack.
“I think the biggest thing was the mental game,” Evans said. “In the rain you had to be smart. Luckily I come from Seattle where you’re driving in the rain all the time growing up. The whole Performance Tech crew did a great job.”
