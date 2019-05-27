AVON PARK – Years of hard work and dedication paid off for Avon Park’s Jorden Constant as he signed to play football for the University of Dubuque Spartans on Tuesday. For Constant this is a dream come true and he is ecstatic to continue his football career.
“I am excited to sign this scholarship,” said Constant. “I never really thought I could do it. I had six or seven schools looking at me. The University of Dubuque kept in contact with me and I liked their academic programs and they really showed an interest in me. They also have the major that I am interested in. I have not been on a campus tour yet but I am planning to go to Iowa this summer to check out the campus.”
The University of Dubuque is located in Dubuque, Iowa and is one of five colleges in Dubuque. The city is situated on the mighty Mississippi River and is the junction where Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa come together to form what is known as the tri-state.
“I am very excited and very proud of Jorden,” said mother Harriett Constant. “This means more than anything and will help us greatly. Jorden is a go-getter and is a very helping person. He is special in his own kind of way. I am ready for him to go and start the next chapter of his life. He will have to do his work, stay focused and do what he needs to do. He will have to stay on target and do his best.”
Avon Park head football coach Jerry Hudnell thinks Constant, who was a solid player for the Red Devils, will have to focus and work hard on and off the field to succeed in college.
“Jorden is Jorden,” said Avon Park Coach Jerry Hudnell. “He has some speed, he is smart and has played a lot here at Avon Park. Above all he has desire. He is going to have to buckle down and get serious about his academics or he is not going to be there long. He has to know that college is a lot different than high school. High school is a lot more ‘rah rah rah and let’s go’ and I have had kids come back from school and say ‘Coach I don’t like it, it’s too much like a job’. I am very proud of Jorden and my only regret with him is that I was only able to be with him for a year. If we could have had a couple more years together I think some greater things would have happened. He will be very hard to replace.”
Constant leaves in August to join the Spartans where he will be play cornerback. The University of Dubuque practices in an indoor facility known as the Veterans Memorial Training Center and they play at Chalmers Field.
The Spartans are part of the NCAA Division III, the American Rivers Conference and Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The University of Dubuque has won 8 IIAC Championships.
“I used to slack on my academics but I realized I needed to go full throttle to make it to the next level,” Constant said. “I had to straighten up to be able to do what I want to do. My sister has been my biggest support. She has shown me that it is possible to succeed. She graduated high school, went to college and became a lawyer. That touched me and I want to get my education as well. I am a little nervous to leave but I am so excited to go. I am ready to get into a new environment and I am ready for this next chapter. I am going to train, do a lot of weight lifting and running to prepare myself for the football season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.