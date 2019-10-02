You may have just woke up one morning and turned on the tube and noticed a cute sad dog on it with a sad song playing while a liberal woman is talking, trying to entice you to donate for animal causes. Now, don’t get me wrong, animals were given to us by God for two reasons: one, for our enjoyment as we are enjoyment to God, and two, to show us true love that us humans fall short on that some animals have, such as dogs. People who commit animal cruelty should be punished to the maximum.
My point here is, the people who fight hard for animal rights are usually mostly liberals and have no cause to fight for an undelivered human baby. God expects man to value human life over animal life. The value of something is determined by its owner, not someone else. Man belongs to the God that created him, not himself, and God places value on man because He made man in His own image. That is why all men, regardless of their intelligence, physical abilities or social standing have intrinsic value.
Like the animals, man was made from the dust of the earth (except for Eve who was made from Adam’s rib — she is refined dirt). Because of that, man shares many common characteristics with animals in our physical body makeup. However, regardless of any physical similarities, man is very different from animals. Man had the breath of life breathed into him by God himself and became a living soul, which means he has been given an eternal nature. That makes man very unlike the animals.
Also unlike the animals, man was made in the image and likeness of God and why God values man over animals.
The main reason for capital punishment is God’s holiness. The inconsistency is with so many of the abortion and euthanasia supporters who stand against capital punishment.
Adolf Hitler also loved animals and owned dogs and counted them as loyal to him but, had no value for human life, particularly the Jews. He saw them as sub human as some see unborn babies as sub humans. Adolf Hitler had gas chambers and incinerators while today’s liberals have Planned Parenthood and other abortion clinics. Hitler killed 6 million Jews and this country allowed over 60 million unborn babies to be killed.
My main points here: sexual activity is for the married and God values human life over animal life. If singles are going to play then take responsibility for your own actions. 99% of all doctors and embryologists, and not judges, say life starts at conception. God said He knew us before we were in our mothers womb, Jeremiah 1:5, KJV. Wow! We were born before being in our mothers womb. That unborn baby feels like you and I, and feels the pain of death, period!
Bruce Tooker is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.^p
This writer needs some time in an institution. Animals weren't given to us by a hobgoblin. It's all part of Evolution. What's with the Hiter and abortion references? Is you life really this empty?
Nothing to see here. Just ignore him. Old fake news.
