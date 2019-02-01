One of the best things prospective pet owners can do before welcoming new pets into their families is to conduct a poison audit throughout their homes. Pets are often vulnerable to common household items that may not pose a threat to adults. That’s especially true for curious pets anxious to explore their new surroundings.
The Pet Poison Helpline, a licensed animal poison control center dedicated to preventing poison-related injuries, illnesses and fatalities to pets, offers this room-by-room breakdown to help existing and potential pet owners find items around the house that could pose a threat to their furry friends.
Attics and basements
- Mothballs
- Rodenticides
- Insecticides
- Paint
Laundry rooms
- Fabric softener
- Bleach
- Detergents, including detergent pods
- Dryer sheets
Bathrooms
- Medications, including prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs
- Caffeine pills
- Drain and toilet cleaners
- Ammonia
- Bleach
- Inhalers
- Lime and rust removers
- Cough drops
Living room
- Plants
- Liquid potpourri
- Devices, including smartphones
- Batteries, such as those inside remote controls
Garages and garden sheds
- Automotive fluids, including antifreeze, windshield washer fluid, motor oil, and gasoline
- Lawn and garden products, including weed killer, grub and snail bait and rodenticides
- Paint
- Glue
- Mothballs
- Fertilizers
- Bone, blood and feather meal
- Plants
- Insecticides
- Compost
Kitchen
- Chocolate
- Macadamia nuts
- Grapes, raisins and currants
- Onions, garlic and chives
- Caffeinated products, such as coffee and tea
- Chicken bones
- Fatty scraps
- Unbaked yeast bread dough
- Alcohol
- Table salt
- Kitchen cleaning products
Various products around the house can pose a threat to the health of pets. Make products as inaccessible to curious pets as possible by keeping them locked away when not in use. More information about protecting pets is available at www.petpoisonhelpline.com.
