FedExCup Season Points
1, Brendon Todd, 957. 2, Sebastian Munoz, 817. 3, Lanto Griffin, 740. 4, Rory McIlroy, 713. 5, Justin Thomas, 662. 6, Kevin Na, 603. 7, Sungjae Im, 599. 8, Joaquin Niemann, 587. 9, Cameron Champ, 581. 10, Hideki Matsuyama, 566.
Scoring Average
1, Tiger Woods, 65.744. 2, Rory McIlroy, 67.534. 3, Webb Simpson, 67.754. 4, Xander Schauffele, 68.034. 5, Alex Noren, 68.666. 6, Justin Thomas, 68.839. 7, Patrick Reed, 69.159. 8, Hideki Matsuyama, 69.164. 9, Gary Woodland, 69.210. 10, Harris English, 69.260.
Driving Distance
1, Cameron Champ, 327.1. 2, Ryan Palmer, 326.1. 3, Brooks Koepka, 324.3. 4, Matthew Wolff, 323.9. 5, Bubba Watson, 323.7. 6, Jason Kokrak, 323.1. 7, Gary Woodland, 322.3. 8, Kurt Kitayama, 322.0. 9, Grayson Murray, 321.7. 10, 2 tied with 320.0.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1 (tie), Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Yongjun Bae, 80.36%. 3, Jung-gon Hwang, 76.79%. 4 (tie), Jim Furyk and John Oda, 75.89%. 6, Ryan Moore, 75.52%. 7, Kyongjun Moon, 75.00%. 8, Sanghyun Park, 74.07%. 9, Justin Rose, 73.21%. 10, Brian Stuard, 73.08%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1 (tie), Jim Furyk and Kyle Reifers, 81.94%. 3, Patrick Cantlay, 81.25%. 4 (tie), Jung-gon Hwang and Webb Simpson, 80.56%. 6 (tie), Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Garrett Osborn and Davis Thompson, 79.17%. 9, Emiliano Grillo, 78.61%. 10, Harris English, 78.54%.
Total Driving
1, Gary Woodland, 23. 2, Andrew Novak, 52. 3, Patrick Cantlay, 75. 4, Ryan Moore, 79. 5, Ryan Palmer, 83. 6, Viktor Hovland, 88. 7, Brooks Koepka, 96. 8, D.J. Trahan, 97. 9, Chase Koepka, 100. 10, John Oda, 111.
SG-Putting
1, Andrew Putnam, 2.359. 2, Kevin Na, 1.999. 3, Billy Horschel, 1.922. 4, Denny McCarthy, 1.742. 5, Rich Beem, 1.551. 6, Rod Pampling, 1.477. 7, Pat Perez, 1.232. 8, Kevin Kisner, 1.140. 9, Jack Trent, 1.124. 10, Dominic Bozzelli, 1.122.
Birdie Average
1, Tiger Woods, 6.75. 2, Xander Schauffele, 6.00. 3, Webb Simpson, 5.88. 4, Jack Trent, 5.75. 5, Patrick Cantlay, 5.13. 6, Justin Thomas, 5.08. 7 (tie), Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Paul Waring, 5.00. 9, Scottie Scheffler, 4.89. 10, Rory McIlroy, 4.88.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Victor Perez, 24. 2 (tie), Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Zecheng Dou, Jeremy Gandon, Benjamin Hebert, Garrett Osborn and Justin Rose, 36. 8, 3 tied with 48.
Sand Save Percentage
1 (tie), Tyrrell Hatton, Victor Perez, Davis Thompson, Jack Trent and Erik van Rooyen, 100.00%. 6, Hyungjoon Lee, 83.33%. 7, Bryson DeChambeau, 81.25%. 8, 3 tied with 80.00%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Patrick Cantlay, 294. 2, Matt Jones, 461. 3, Bryson DeChambeau, 490. 4, Adam Hadwin, 519. 5, Gary Woodland, 536. 6, Justin Thomas, 557. 7, Sungjae Im, 565. 8, Viktor Hovland, 640. 9, Danny Lee, 651. 10, 2 tied with 673.
