I was horrified by the FDA recall of Roche Diagnostics warfarin test strips; strips that were not authorized for sale in the U.S. but were alright for distribution outside of the country!?!
If these are not safe for patients in the U.S., why would they be safe for patients elsewhere? Apparently the greed of our pharmaceutical corporations knows no bounds. It doesn't make any difference if you overdose on opioids, or bleed to death or die of a blood clot because your blood thinner has been misdiagnosed due to faulty test strips.
Anne Andrews
Lake Placid
