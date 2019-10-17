By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — County commissioners voted Tuesday not to change the name of Sebring Parkway from the 90-degree turn to U.S. 27.
Instead, Sebring Parkway Phase 3 will be “Panther Parkway,” reversing the July 2 decision to keep Phase 3 as “Sebring Parkway” and rename the section to U.S. 27 as “Schumacher Road.”
The vote was 4-1 with Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley dissenting. He said keeping a street name the same through a right-angle turn doesn’t comply with 911 street name standards or the county ordinance that outlines the policy.
“Any more [road] construction we do,” Handley said, “we have to be consistent with the ordinance.”
He moved Tuesday to rename Sebring Parkway as “Schumacher Road” and renumber all addresses. Commissioner Don Elwell gave it a second for discussion, but only Handley voted for it. Commissioner Greg Harris moved for “Panther Parkway,” Elwell seconded it and it passed.
A major factor in the new decision was how many residents and businesses would get affected by a name change, both on the Parkway and on Schumacher Road by changing address numbers.
Mark McKelvey of Alligator Pack and Ship Inc., at 4200 Sebring Parkway, the corner of the Parkway and Memorial Drive, said dozens of residents and businesses renting private mailboxes from him could end up with mail not delivered for weeks or months during the transition.
Unlike U.S. Postal Service post office boxes, he said, the U.S. Postal Service does not automatically forward mail to privately rented mailboxes like his. Customers would have to notify vendors and senders individually.
McKelvey said his business could take a loss of up to a $20,000 as a result.
Chris T. Nelson, president of Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home at 4001 Sebring Parkway, said this would make his third name and number address change. He said 40 residents would need new addresses, and both Sebring Parkway Church of Christ and Parkway Free Will Baptist Church would have to change their names.
Gilbert J. Seibert of 3901 Sebring Parkway had to change his address from Fairmount Drive when the Parkway was built almost 20 years ago.
“A lot of people were here and left,” Seibert said of Tuesday’s meeting audience, many of whom had to leave early. “This will affect a lot of our seniors.”
Seibert said retirees might not see a notice of an address change and could forget to notify entities like health insurance or pharmacies.
Before their vote, county commissioners proposed several options to County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. and Government Information Services Manager John Poleon, both responsible for making roads comply with renaming standards.
Both men said in July that it’s not normal to have a road name continue through a 90-degree angle at an intersection. Poleon repeated Tuesday that the county ordinance states street names must follow straight lines.
“It needs to be consistent with the rest of the county,” Howerton said Tuesday.
Commissioner Don Elwell, who suggested renaming Phase 3 in July, said full compliance could take 50 years, including addresses on U.S. 27.
“When we keep working around it, we never move forward,” Poleon said. “We try to minimize the issue. We’re holding off on U.S. 27 because it’s a major, major, major undertaking.”
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said Poleon must follow the board-adopted ordinance.
“If we’re not going to follow that, we need to revisit it,” Vosburg said, “to [be] something you will endorse.”
