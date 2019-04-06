I hadn’t come from a background of demonstrative worship. So, back then, lifting my hands seemed forced. In fact, at that moment, I had felt pressed upon that if I didn’t join in I would stand out like a sore thumb and maybe be singled out.
We had taken our teenage boys to a concert at a mega church. I recall how the pastor came out and gave an impassioned speech that made us feel guilty.
And that was when our arms shot up out of a sense of obligation. I recall looking up at one of my sons and seeing the same confusion on his face.
Much water has gone under the bridge since then.
I love lifting my hands in worship and expressing myself through the music. However, the difference is it comes from my heart and lifts me up into my Father’s embrace.
I recall a poignant time when a relative had come to visit when I was a single mom with a preschool son. As our company arrived and we shared greetings, my little son lifted his arms to be picked up.
He didn’t have to say a word. His facial expressions and arms raised said it all: “Pick me up!”
Unfortunately, the relative ignored that plea and just patted him on the head. He wasn’t unkind but negligent in his actions.
I remembered feeling disappointed and hurt for my little boy. I quickly stepped in to distract him and he never mentioned it. I long ago forgave that person for his insensitivity.
And gradually a new picture began emerging in my mind.
I saw how when we lift our hands in praise, it is similar to how my little boy demonstrated his desires. When we raise our hands in worship, it’s like looking up to the heavenly Father and saying, “Pick me up!”
We long for his embrace. We crave his closeness. We want the exhilaration of being lifted off the ground to that lofty place.
Psalm 63: 3-5, NKJV expresses it so well when it says, “Because Your loving kindness is better than life, my lips shall praise You. Thus I will bless You while I live; I will lift up my hands in Your name…and my mouth shall praise You with joyful lips.”
So, let’s come before the Lord our maker with praise and thanksgiving on our lips. Then in heartfelt childlike faith and trust, lift your hands and arms.
He will pick you up.
Selah
