Anyone who knows me knows I am a chocoholic. I love it and try to find a way to have at least a little of it each day. This probably surprises no one.
One of my problems in my constant quest to lose weight is the things I love to eat. In addition to chocolate, I’m fond of mashed potatoes, cheeseburgers, and cake. It’s not that I can’t have these things; I just can’t have them as often as I would like.
But this is not to say there aren’t foods I don’t like. There are several foods that don’t tempt me at all. Some of them are understandable, others are not if those around me are to be believed.
For example, like many people, I’m not a fan of liver. No one gets weird when I mention this. In fact, a lot of people will agree with me that liver is not something to eat.
We wander into questionable taste when I admit I’m not a fan of pepperoni. I don’t hate it as much as liver; I can and sometimes do eat it. The same rule applies to mustard — not fond of it but will consume it willingly.
Then there are those other foods … the ones I won’t touch if I can help it. And the fact I don’t like some of them cause people to question my humanity.
What food do I dislike that could possibly cause such a reaction? There is one, and I offer it fully expecting to be judged.
Pickles.
I hate pickles. I like cucumbers, but their transformation into this vile edible make them uneatable. The fact I willingly buy pickles for my family, who are fond of them, should be a testimony of my love for these people.
Sometimes a pickle sneaks into a hamburger. They almost always ruin the burger for me. Depending on where I am when I’m eating, I might actually pick the offending chips off my burger if I’m unlucky enough to encounter them.
This is a mystery to my family. One of my sons is convinced I’m not totally human because of this dislike. But there it is. I hate pickles.
So, when I saw an article that said that pickle cupcakes are a thing, my jaw dropped. Pickles? And cake?
According to an article on www.wideopeneats.com, pickle cupcakes actually exist. They even had a recipe available, which, among other ingredients (including pickle juice and chopped pickles) includes bourbon, which may explain how this recipe came into existence.
By the way, the article also states that if one is so inclined, they can buy pickle juice by the gallon. I can’t imagine why anyone would want a gallon of pickle juice, but if you love it, you apparently can get your hands on it.
You can top these babies with a buttercream icing (this is where the bourbon comes in) and garnish them with pickle slices. The article ponders that you might want to make these for a baby shower or holiday party, but to me it hardly seems to be a loving thing to do.
There is no way I am going to try these out. If you’re braver than I am, I found the recipe at www.delish.com. Check over there and let me know how they turn out.
Meanwhile, I’m going to hunt down a proper dessert. One without pickles. Or raisins, another food I hate. But that’s another column.
