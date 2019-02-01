The South Central Florida Pickleball League was in action last week.
Best 8 Division — Lake Ashton at Del Webb Orlando
A lopsided score at the end of the day doesn’t reflect the level of play seen at Del Webb as every game produced some amazing pickleball, but it was Del Webb’s day winning all but one of the matches. Both teams showed great depth and the score could easily have been the other way around. The DWO number four team won all eight games played with Bob Cisler pairing up with Jim Vernon then Steve Nevarez. Lake Ashton’s players were in agreement that it is more fun to play and lose than not play at all and gave credit to Del Webb’s players for an outstanding performance and for their exceptional skills and athletic abilities.
Camp Inn at Frostproof
The Camp Inn Snowbirds separated from the Gators to form their own team this year. Led by former Gators Jos Bedard, JP Lefebvre, Mario Belanger, Richard Lewis and Daniel Rheault, the Snowbirds grabbed 11 of the 16 matches but not without a well fought battle by the friendly Gators. Frostproof lost the first round and tied the second. In the third round the Gators’ Barry Parks and Bob Frank won a competitive match to gain 4 points. Todd Berger and Walter Vanbibber picked up 4 points for the Gators in the final round.
River Ranch at Tanglewood
The match between the fledgling River Ranch team and the Tanglewood Tigers saw the height of sportsmanship by both teams. River Ranch, short two players, borrowed Tom Stadler and Bill Lewis from the Tigers. Ken Fisher and his Ranchers did an outstanding job forcing 4 of the matches to a third game with Richard Sullivan and Scott Diefes showing great form. The final score of 59-8 doesn’t reflect the level of effort put out by both teams on a cold, cloudy day. Tanglewood’s player of the week was the legendary Jimmy Maynard.
Ladies Division — Highlands Ridge at Sun n Lake
Although Sun N Lake lost 32 to 11, they were able to force Highlands Ridge to a third game in 7 of the 12 matches. The competition was top notch with several games requiring extra points to determine a winner. Marg Strong, a Sun n Lake sub, didn’t get into the action but was the best cheerleader any team could ask for. Some of the Highlands Ridge team members had never before competed at such a challenging level. Special thanks goes to the newest players, Suzanne Stafford & Susan Ingram. This match was a great example of the purpose of the Ladies Division which promotes player growth.
Del Webb at Tanglewood
Tanglewood’s depth of roster resulted in a 38 to 5 win over the Del Webb ladies. Special recognition for the Tanglewood team goes to Rhonda Roy who played and won her first match as a Lady Tiger. Tracy Vernest partnered with three different Tanglewood ladies and won all of her matches in two game sets. Deb Frison, Jill Lucchetti and Beth Hoffman from Del Webb played strong games. The Del Webb ladies thanked the Tanglewood ladies for showing them what they need to work on and will return home to work on improving their skills. They look forward to meeting the Lady Tigers at the championship shootout.
Lake Ashton at River Ranch
The first round was a perfect split with each team earning 6 points. Unfortunately for Lake Ashton, their number 3 player, Valarie Metzner, was injured in the second round. She was replaced by a very capable sub, Carmen Woodlief. By the end of the second round, River Ranch had pulled ahead by two points but the LAPD was able to make a comeback in the final round to win a squeaker 23 to 20.
