Here are the results from the fifth week of play in the South Central Florida Pickleball League.
The South Central Florida Pickleball League continues to have exciting matches in both the Best 8 (men and women can be on a team) and the Ladies divisions. Weather caused cancellation of a game on Wednesday but all of the other matches went ahead under sunny conditions.
Best 8
Lake Ashton at Tanglewood
A strong Lake Ashton team visited Tanglewood’s Tigers who won the day with a score of 50-17. Seven of the 16 matches went to a tie breaking game. With the hot temperatures, subs were used more freely than usual, allowing the entire roster of both teams to get playing time. Tanglewood’s players of the week were Gene Timmerberg and Dennis Aldridge.
River Ranch at Frostproof
It was a very competitive match with the Frostproof Gators edging out River Ranch 42-25. The Gators’ pairings of Victor Melendez and Jerry Hendricks, Todd Berger and Bob Frank each had 8 wins. The Rancher’s number 1 duo, Jeff Neff and Ken Fisher, came out on top when they went head to head with Frostproof’s A team in the final round, taking two of the three games
Buttonwood Bay at Del Webb Orlando
Buttonwood Bay played their hearts out but it was Del Webb Orlando’s day. The first year Buttonwood Boys are getting frustrated with the poundings they have been taking. Steve Thomas and Gil Meyers combined for the visitors loan match win while the duo of Dan Danek and Jim Stevens forced their match to a third game.
Ladies
Highlands Ridge at Buttonwood Bay
On a hot, humid and windy morning, it was a fight to the finish with the Buttonwood Babes pulling out a 23-20 victory over Highlands Ridge. Buttonwood had the lead after round one while Highlands Ridge had the lead after round two. The Babes won three of the four matches in the last round with Cindy Thomas and Deb Herman rallying to win the final two games. Susan Ingram was the Ridger’s most improved player while Candy Gillis returned to the lineup and played really well.
River Ranch at Sun n Lake
Although the score after the first two rounds was 19-5 for the host team, River Ranch came charging back in the final rounds winning three of the four matches, however, Angie Byard and Beth Derwin clinched the win for Sun n Lake by winning their match for a final score of 26-17. As a first year team, the River Ranch ladies are pleased to be showing great improvement each week.
Silver Palms Tournament
The Gamma Pickleball Classic was held Thursday through Sunday at Okeechobee’s Silver Palms RV Resort. The tournament is one of the premier pickleball tournaments in the state.
Tanglewood’s Aart Devos and Gene Timmerberg won a silver medal in the men’s 3.5, over 60 division by sticking with their soft, slow and steady game.
Lake Placid players Jeff Lindskoog and Rene Smit won the silver medal competing in the 3.5 level men’s doubles under 59 age group where they faced many players much younger than themselves.
Rene and Mary Smit won a bronze medal in the mixed doubles 3.5, 50 to 59 bracket.
