The South Central Florida Pickleball League championship “shootouts” were held at Del Webb Orlando on Sunday and Monday with Sun n Lake’s Best 8 team and Tanglewood’s Ladies team each emerging as 2019 champions.
Best 8 Division
The Best 8 shootout held Sunday saw seven teams compete for supremacy in a double elimination format. Each community fielded a team comprised of four pairings ranked A, B, C and D. Pairings only competed against similarly ranked duos. Sun n Lake led the league during regular season and had a bye in round one in which second place Tanglewood played seventh place River Ranch, third place Del Webb faced off against sixth place Frostproof while the fourth and fifth place teams Lake Ashton and Camp Inn squared off.
Tanglewood, Del Webb and Camp Inn all won their first round matches. In round two, Sun n Lake defeated Camp Inn and Del Webb beat Tanglewood. Subsequent rounds saw Sun n Lake win over Del Webb to advance to the gold medal round.
Tanglewood, having lost a match in the second round, had to beat Lake Ashton and Camp Inn to compete against Del Webb in the bronze medal match which the locals won, propelling them to the gold medal round against undefeated Sun n Lake.
In the championship matches, Tanglewood took the best two of three round with wins by their A team (Clint Hunter/Mike Klindworth) and their C team (Aart DeVos/Mike Whalen) . Since each community had now lost once during the day, a final game to 15 had to be played. Some great pickleball skills were on display and it all boiled down to the match between the A teams. Sun n Lake’s top pair, Chris Donaghy and Rene Smit jumped out to an early 8-1 lead. Hunter and Klindworth battled back to tie it 14-14 but couldn’t finish off the Sun n Lake players who took gold with their 16-14 win.
Final results:
Gold – Sun n Lake — Chris Donaghy, Rene Smit, Mickey Dorman, Gary Schinderle, Jeff Lindskoog, Ross Myles, Dave Kontowsky, Bob Kollmeyer, Ted Klassen and Joe Oblon.
Silver – Tanglewood – Clint Hunter, Mike Klindworth, Mike March, Grant McLaughlin, Aart DeVos, Mike Whalen, Gene Timmerberg, Dennis Aldridge, Jim Maynard and Steve Batey.
Bronze – Del Webb – Ray Luccetti, Dick Grosek, Bob Cisler, Gary Hansen, Steve Nevarez, Jim Vernon, Dennis Borowicz, Bob Auchenbach, Jim Vernon, Jeff Morris and Siva Sivasubramaniam.
Ladies Division
On Monday, the Ladies teams took to the courts. This time it was the regular season first place team, Tanglewood with a bye. Lake Ashton (2nd) played River Ranch (7th), Highlands Ridge (3rd) met up with Buttonwood (6th) and Del Webb (4th) competed against Sun n Lake (5th).
Early winners were Lake Ashton, Highlands Ridge and Sun n Lake. Buttonwood lost their first match and moved to the consolation round.
In round two, Highlands ridge defeated lake Ashton while Sun n Lake upset the top ranked Tanglewood ladies relegating Tanglewood to the consolation round.
The third round saw Highlands Ridge emerge victorious over Sun n Lake.
In consolation play, Buttonwood was eliminated by River Ranch. Tanglewood showed the depth of their team by eliminating River Ranch, Del Webb and finally getting revenge with a win over Sun n Lake. This meant that Sun n Lake took the bronze while Tanglewood went on to face Highlands Ridge in the gold medal match where Highlands Ridge A team won in two straight games as did Tanglewood’s B team. In the C and D matches Highlands Ridge forced Tanglewood to a third game in each set but Tanglewood dominated.
As in the Best 8 shootout, a final set of games to 15 was needed to determine a winner as both Highlands Ridge and Tanglewood had now lost once during the day. The Highlands Ridge A team (Susan Price and Mary Smit) was victorious but Tanglewood repeated as league champions with wins by B (Sylver Hunter and Sue Yuan), C (Alisa Blackburn and Tracy Smith) and D (Wanda Felix and Cheryl McCullough).
Final Results:
Gold – Tanglewood – Sandie March, Tracy Vernest, Sylver Hunter, Sue Yuan, Alisa Blackburn, Tracy Smith, Wanda Felix, Cheryl McCullough, Joyce Boivin and Ellen Nesbitt.
Silver – Highlands Ridge – Mary Smit, Susan Price, Teri Donaghy, Celia Klassen, Donna Landers, Ann Garbiras, Suzanne Safford, Susan Ingram, Candy Gilles and Sue Schinderle.
Bronze – Sun n Lake – Angie Byard, Beth Derwin, Michelle Murray, Shilpa Manik, Deb Knect, Lucretia Labozzetta, Carolyn Graham, Vicki Born, Julie Oblon, Rose Ridley, Marg Strong and Bonnie Milberg.
