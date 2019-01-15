After weeks of preparation, the eight teams in the Best 8 Division (men and women can play on a team) and seven teams in the Ladies Division of the South Central Florida Pickleball League will take to the courts in the coming week.
On Friday, the “Buttonwood Boys” from Buttonwood Bay in Sebring hosted the “Camp Inn Snowbirds” of Frostproof. The visitors thanked Tom Trapman and Pam Moore of the host Buttonwood team for doing a fantastic job of getting everything ready and making the visitors feel welcome.
The Buttonwood players enjoyed playing against new competition and making some new friends. In league play each team fields four pairings, ranked 1 to 4.
Each pair plays a best two out of three match against each of the other team’s duos with more points awarded for a win when the more evenly matched teams play. At the end of the day, the Snowbirds had taken 14 of the 16 matches. The Buttonwood Boys are competing in the league for the first time and are sure to get stronger as the season progresses. Several of the Snowbirds have competed in the league for two years and recall how humbling their first league game was.
The “Buttonwood Babes” will be playing at Sun n Lake at 9 a.m. today, while 9:30 today, the Del Webb Orlando Ladies will commence play at River Ranch which is located 30 miles east of Frostproof, off highway 60. This year is the first time that River Ranch has had a team in either division of the league.
Best 8 teams will be back in action on Wednesday when Del Webb travels to Sebring to meet up with the Tanglewood Tigers at 9 a.m. while Sun n Lake will visit River Ranch for a 9:30 start.
The league provides an opportunity for serious players in each of the seven adult lifestyle communities represented to play competitive games in a friendly atmosphere. It also allows a chance for spectators to cheer on their favorite teams or simply come out to watch some fast-paced action on the courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.