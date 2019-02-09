The South Central Florida Pickleball League has now reached the halfway point of the season.
Best 8 Division
Sun n Lake at Buttonwood Bay
The powerful Sun n Lake team defeated the first year Buttonwood Boys 66 to 1. Ross Myles won all of his matches for the visitors with his superlative play. Gil Meyers and Steve Thomas combined for the lone win of the day for Buttonwood Bay.
Camp Inn at Del Webb
As with most games in the SCFPL, the score was not an indicator of the quality of play that took place. The home team took 12 of the 16 matches with six of the matches needing a third game to decide a winner. The most exciting match of the day was when Del Webb’s #1 team, Ray Luchetti and Bob Auchenbach, met the visitors #2 team, Daniel Rheault and Mario Belanger. They split the first two games and Del Webb squeaked out a 12-10 win in the rubber game.
Tanglewood at Sun n Lake
It was a hard fought match between two strong teams that battled to a 20/20 tie after three rounds. The match was won by Sun n’ Lake 41 to 26 as they dominated in the last round of the match. A total team effort was needed to seal the narrow victory for Sun N Lake. Tanglewood’s player of the week was Grant McLaughlin who made a spectacular play from out of bounds.
River Ranch at Lake Ashton
The rookie River Ranchers traveled to Lake Ashton short players. The hosts were gracious enough to loan two players so the match could be played. Despite losing 59 to 8, the visitors had an excellent experience and another chance to hone their skills in this, their first year in the league.
Frostproof at Buttonwood Bay
The Frostproof Gators had a strong outing beating Buttonwood Bay 56-11. The Gators’ Mike Phelps with Greg Kinner and Peter Hurley teamed with Victor Melendez won all of their matches. It was another day of great sportsmanship with Buttonwood playing very competitive games.
Ladies Division
Sun n Lake at Del Webb
The ladies served up some terrific action on a perfect day for pickleball. The visitors walked off with a 22 to 21 win described by Sun n Lake’s captain, Julie Oblon, as the most exciting meet she’d ever been a part of. Every one of the Sun n Lake starters contributed points. All of the Del Webb ladies had a terrific time and are looking forward to a possible rematch in the shootout.
River Ranch at Highlands Ridge
The first year Ranchers fought very hard, taking 5 of the 12 matches with several requiring a tie breaking game. Donna Landers, Suzanne Safford, June Sproule and Teri Donaghy
held the Highland Ridge ladies in the game. The river Ranch ladies are showing improvement each week and were excited to have some close scores.
Tanglewood at Buttonwood Bay
The Tanglewood Lady Tigers had a good day playing the feisty Buttonwood Babes, winning 36 to 7 with many of the matches closer than the final score would indicate. Buttonwood appears to have the beginnings of a great program. The Lady Tigers’’ players of the week, were Ellen Nesbitt and Tracy Vernest. The Buttonwood Babes’ Cindy Thomas and Linda Shaw combined for the home team’s lone win.
Coming Up
Feb 12 — Lake Ashton travels to Tanglewood while the Highlands Ridge Ladies head to Buttonwood Bay.
Feb 13 – The Lake Ashton Pickleball Dames will play at Tanglewood.
Feb 14 – The River Ranch Best 8 will play at Frostproof and the River Ranch ladies visit Sun n Lake.
Feb. 15 — Buttonwood Bay heads north to Del Webb Orlando.
Feb 16 – Sun n Lake is off to Camp Inn.
