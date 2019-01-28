The second week of action in the South Central Central Florida Pickelball League saw some great competition.
Best 8 Division — Jan 22 — Tanglewood at Frostproof
Walter Van Bibber and Bob Frank took a closely contested fourth-round match for the Frostproof Gators while Peter Hurley and Mike Phelps played two strong games against the Tanglewood Tiger’s top team.
The Tiger’s Steve Batey and Dennis Aldridge did a yeoman’s job, winning their match against the Gator’s number 2 team. The Tigers won 14 of the 16 matches with 6 of the matches going to a third game.
Jan 22 — Camp Inn at Lake Ashton
Lake Ashton was able to use their two new courts for the first time in league play. The competition was excellent with the home team coming out on top 40 to 27. Both teams appreciated the camaraderie and good sportsmanship demonstrated throughout the day.
Les Jacobson led the way for the Lakers, partnering with Deb Louder for one win and with Juan Negrin for three wins. Richard Beaulieu and JP Lefebvre combined for three wins for the Snowbirds.
Jan 26 — Del Webb Orlando at Sun ‘n Lake
The teams split round one and the home team took 3 of the 4 matches in the second round. In the third round, 3 of the 4 matches went to a third game with each team taking two wins. Sun n Lake had the lead going into the final round but it was still anybody’s game. The #3 and #4 teams had started their games with DWO having a lead when the rain forced postponement with SnL leading 25 to 15. Joe Oblon and Bob Kollmeyer played well for the hosts.
Ladies Division — Jan 22 — River Ranch at Buttonwood Bay
Ladies from both teams had an enjoyable day, despite fighting the wind. The Buttonwood Babes pulled away in the last round, winning three of 4 matches in straight sets. The final score was Buttonwood 32 and River Ranch 11. Playing only their second league match ever, the Ranchers were happy with their improved play. As usual, a big crowd was on hand to enjoy the action. The Babes want to thank River Ranch and the fans for their sportsmanship and support.
Jan 23 — Sun Lake at Tanglewood
Taking the match 28 to 15, Tanglewood’s Lady Tigers showed their depth while the first year Sun n Lake ladies showed great skill and determination and fought valiantly to the end where the pair of Angie Byard and Beth Derwin earned six points for the visitors. In a week where many league games were affected by the weather, the 23rd was a beautiful day for pickleball.
Jan 24 — Lake Ashton at Del Webb Orlando
The temperature was cold but the play was hot as Del Webb hosted the Lake Ashton Pickleball Dames. Del Webb had the lead going into the final match where the LAPD top pair, Marilyn Noffsinger and Deb Louder, took both games to give the visitors a 23 to 20 win. Playing their first ever League game, the LAPD had a great time and appreciated all the assistance from Del Webb’s coordinator and team leader, both of whom offered guidance which helped the visitors greatly.
Coming Games
Best 8 play will see Lake Ashton at Del Webb on the 28th. Frostproof visits Camp Inn on the 29th while River Ranch will be at Tanglewood on the 30th and Sun n Lake heads to Buttonwood Bay on February 2nd.
The Ladies division has two games on the 29th with Highlands Ridge at Sun n Lake and Del Webb at Tanglewood. Lake Ashton travels to River Ranch on the 30th.
