Regular season pickleball play should have wrapped up by now but this winter’s unpredictable weather caused postponement of several games. In the Ladies division, Lake Ashton had half of their games postponed and now has to play three games in one week. In the Best 8 division, only one game remains with Sun n Lake heading to Camp Inn on March 9th.
The championship “shootouts” will be played at Del Webb Orlando with the Best 8 teams meeting on Sunday, March 17 and the Ladies teams facing off on March 18.
Ladies Division
Highlands Ridge at Del Webb Orlando
Rain was in the forecast but it held off for a match that provided some terrific competition. Round one had three of the matches go to a rubber game of which Highland Ridge won two. Round two was Highland Ridge’s as they won 3 matches in straight games. The score after round 2 was Highland Ridge 15 Del Webb 9. Del Webb took round 3, and the day, finishing with a final score of 23-20.
Tanglewood at River Ranch
Tanglewood’s Ladies Team entered the fray missing three regulars. At the end of the second round of play, Tanglewood had a narrow lead of 14 to 10 and the overall match was up for grabs. The River Ranch top team put forth a valiant effort but Tanglewood’s 2nd through 4th teams swept the final round of play and the visitors won 27 to 16.
Buttonwood Bay at Lake Ashton
The Lake Ashton Pickleball Dames (LAPD) finally got a match completed after having three rainouts this season. The LAPD star of the day was Cheryl Winchester who was a winner in all 6 games she played, leading the LAPD to a 29-14 win over the Buttonwood Babes.
Best 8 Division
Buttonwood Bay at Lake Ashton
Lake Ashton put many of their subs on the courts to give them some playing time in a game they won 62 to 5. The first year Buttonwood Boys were good competitors and the teams had a day of fun and fellowship.
Frostproof Gators at Sun n Lake
The very strong Sun n Lake team played tough against the Frostproof Gators winning 59-8 with many very competitive games. Frostproof’s pairs of Mike Phelps and Victor Melendez, Todd Berger and Bob Franks earned the visitors’ points. As so often happens in the SCFPL, the final score did not adequately reflect great play by the losing team.
River Ranch at Del Webb
Another perfect day for Pickleball saw Del Webb Orlando finish the regular season with a 65 to 2 victory over River Ranch that was reminiscent of some of the games that Del Webb played in their first years in the league when Del Webb played their hearts out, had a great deal of fun, but came out on the short side, just as happened for River Ranch in this match.
Lake Ashton at Frostproof Gators
Lake Ashton took the match from Frostproof Gators in the last round. The home team had a 21-19 lead after three rounds of play then Lake Ashton won 3 of the 4 matches in the final round to win 39-28. Mike Phelps, playing with Jerry Hendricks and Peter Hurley, paired with Victor Melendez each won 3 matches for the Gators. The match was very competitive and hard fought and could easily have gone either way
Tanglewood at Camp Inn
Just one point spearated Tanglewood and Camp Inn at the end of a great day of pickleball. After three rounds, the visitors were leading by 4 points. Camp Inn’s top two teams were tenacious, narrowing the gap with wins, but the Tigers used their most experienced player, 81 year old Jimmy Maynard, to win the battle as spectators were kept on the edge of their seats to the very end when Tanglewood headed home with a 34-33 victory.
