A week was set aside for make up games after the regular season was to have concluded.
The unpredictable weather this season meant that there were four games to play to complete the schedule.
Incredible as it seems, the Lake Ashton Pickleball Dames (LAPD) had to make up three games.
When the LAPD played at Sun n Lake they enjoyed great weather and a very tough battle. Teams were tied 12–12 after two rounds with the visitors taking round three 10-9 for a final score of 22-21.
Next the LAPD faced Tanglewood and chilly weather. Tanglewood got off to a fast start taking round one 10-2 and extended their lead to 19-5 after round two.
The Tanglewood tandem of Tracy Smith and Alicia Blackburn won their third round match in two straight games, enough to seal the victory before rain forced play to be stopped with Tanglewood declared the winners 23-6.
When Highlands Ridge visited Lake Ashton for the final match of the season, the weather was cooperative and the teams battled hard. The visitors left with an impressive 37-6 victory.
In the Best 8 Division only one match had to be played. The Camp Inn Snowbirds hosted the powerful Sun n Lake team and went down to defeat 55-12.
The Snowbirds will be using the experience as an opportunity to work on things needed to be stronger for the championship shootout.
In the Ladies Division, three teams ended up with three team victories each.
The final standings were determined by the number of individual matches won throughout the season.
That left Highlands Ridge in third with 41, Del Webb fourth with 36 and Sun n Lake fifth with 34.
With the regular season now finished, the South Central Florida Pickleball League Shootout was the next scheduled event.
The Shootout took place on Monday and Tuesday. For the complete story and photos from this exciting event, be sure to read the Highlands News-Sun sports section.
