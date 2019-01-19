Sun N Lake traveled to River Ranch and were awed by their beautiful surroundings. Although the temperature was chilly, the visitors received a warm greeting from their amazing hosts. Sun N Lake “welcomed” River Ranch to the league by winning every match.
The Ranchers did manage to win three games in the best of three matches. Despite the score, it was a great day of pickleball and a chance to meet new people. Good sportsmanship was noted by the encouragement and laughter between the teams.
January 16, Del Webb Orlando at Tanglewood
The match between Del Webb and Tanglewood was the epitome of equal teams battling to a close final score with Tanglewood coming out on top 36 to 31. Del Webb’s A team (Ray Luccetti and Bob Auchenbach) won all four of their matches. The home team had a well-balanced effort from all of their teams with many coming from behind for wins.
Ladies Division
January 15, Buttonwood Bay at Sun N Lake
Sun N Lake’s brand new traveling team defeated Buttonwood Bay 30-13. The home team ladies had a blast and noted that both teams showed great sportsmanship; laughing, cajoling, encouraging and congratulating one another. All matches were close with 6 of the 12 matches go to a third game. Perhaps the best match of the day was between the two B teams with Sun N Lake’s Michelle Murray and Deb Knecht eking out a win over Linda Shaw and Linda Danek. The teams had an enjoyable day with plenty of spectators taking in the action.
January 15, Del Webb Orlando at River Ranch
River Ranch got its first taste of SCFPL action with both the Ladies and Best 8 teams hosting play. Del Webb’s match against River Ranch was a lot of fun as the ladies kicked off the 2019 season. The visitors got off to a slow start in the first round but were able to finish strong winning 18 out of the 19 points in the final round of play.
Coming Up
Ladies
Jan. 22 – River Ranch at Buttonwood @ 10:00. Jan. 23 – Sun N Lake @ Tanglewood @10:00. Jan 24 – Lake Ashton at Del Webb @ 9:30
Best 8
Jan. 22 – Tanglewood at Frostproof @ 8:30, Camp Inn at Lake Ashton @ 1:00. Jan. 24 – Buttonwood at River Ranch @ 10:00. Jan. 26 – Del Webb at Sun N Lake @ 9:00
Pickleball Tournaments
Heartland Senior Games — February 9 & 10
Registration forms must be hand delivered to any of the four South Florida State College campuses (Arcadia, Avon Park, Bowling Green, Lake Placid) or mailed by January 21st.
Tanglewood Winter Classic VII — February 22, 23, 24
Tanglewood in Sebring is proud to be hosting the seventh annual Winter Classic. Play will be by ability levels; 2.5, 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4.5-5.0 in the following age divisions; 15+, 50+, 60+, 70+.
Friday Feb. 22 – 3.0 & 3.5 men’s and women’s doubles
Saturday, Feb. 23 – mixed doubles
Sunday, Feb. 24 – 2.5, 4.0 & 4.5-5.0 men’s and women’s doubles
All registration must be done online at pickleballtournaments.com
Registration closes February 11 and will be limited to 220 players.
1st Annual Dink Into Spring – Saturday, March 2
This mixed doubles tournament to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of Highlands County will be held at the Sun n Lake Racquet Club. Information at dhruvmanik23@gmail.com.
Polk Senior Games – March 4,5, 6
Visit polkseniorgames.org for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.