The Tanglewood Winter Classic got underway on Friday and continued Saturday and Sunday. The competition was terrific throughout the weekend as were the temperatures on the courts where pickleballers sizzled while playing extended matches to determine winners in the various skill levels and age groups.
On Saturday, mixed doubles took over the courts with play from the 2.5 beginner level, right up to the extremely talented players competing at the 4.5 skill level.
Locals presented with medals on Saturday were:
Level 2.5
50-79 Kathi Flyte and Gene Welbaum, Tanglewood — gold. Level 3.0 50-59 Michelle and Bill Murray, Sun n Lake – gold. 60-69 Tom Mudge, Sebring and Linda Rafferty, Frostproof – silver. 70+ Donna Landers and John Marshall, Highlands Ridge – gold. Marilyn and Glenn Bradley, Tanglewood – silver. Bev Greenwood and Ray Burke, Lakeside Village, Lake Placid — bronze.
Level 3.5
14-49 Mary Kloster and Ben Hawkins, Tanglewood — gold. 50-59 Angie Mongelli and Bob Kollmeyer, Sun n Lake – gold. John Francis, Tanglewood and Lynn Gambrel, Okeechobee – silver. Sue & Mike Yuan, Tanglewood – bronze. 60-69 Sandra McAvoy, Sun n Lake — silver.
Level 4.0
50-59 Sophie Stoneman and Mike Klindworth, Tanglewood – silver. 60-69 Susan Price, Highlands Ridge and David Kontowsky, Crystal Lake Club – silver. Sandie and Mike March, Tanglewood – bronze. 70-79 Ron Bowman and Diane Reynolds, Tanglewood — gold.
Sunday’s play featured some of the very best pickleballers in the area competing in doubles play for men and women at the 4.0 and 4.5 skill level with the following locals heading home with medals.
Level 4.0
14-49 Mike Klindworth and Philippe Poirier, Tanglewood – gold. 50-59 Rene Smit, Lake Placid and Chris Donaghy, Highlands Ridge – silver. Ron Bowman and Mike Whalen, Tanglewood – bronze. 60-69 Aart DeVos and Gene Timmerberg, Tanglewood – silver. Mike March and Grant McLaughlin, Tanglewood — bronze.
Mark Pearlman, tournament director was extremely happy with the work of his team of close to 40 volunteers and the quality of play demonstrated throughout the weekend.
Sylver Hunter lined up a host of sponsors who helped greatly in making the tournament a huge success for the Tanglewood Pickleball Club. Thanks to all of the sponsors for their support.
Gold – Baseline Sports, Paddletec, Pickleball Central, Alan Jay Automotive, Four Star Hoes, South Trails RV and Alan Holmes of Edward Jones.
Silver – Stewarts RV Center and State Farm Insurance
Bronze – Legacy Bicycles, Island View Restaurant, Pat Riess House Watch and Palms Car wash.
Sandra Armitage handled registration with a team of ladies who made sure that all players got the proper size shirt. Glenn Bradley, Marilyn Gross, Jerry Elenbaas and Yolande Carbonneau handled duties at the score table. Don Crone and his referees, Kathi Flyte, Tom Stadler and Ron Wentworth did an exemplary job in all of the medal matches.
Keeping the courts clear of leaves was helped greatly by the Hometown America maintenance crew who cut down a large Live Oak that hung over the courts and by Jerry St. Cyr who was ever alert to blow away any leaves that did manage to find their way on court.
Hamburgs, hot dogs chips and ice cold drinks were available all weekend thanks to Joe Ellis and his cooking crew.
Clint Hunter and his team took care of set up, tear down and crowd control while numerous other volunteers pitched in to keep things running smoothly.
