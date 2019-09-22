Special to the Highlands News-Sun
This home is at 1366 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. It has just been reduced to $299,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This beautiful lakefront property is situated on Lake Josephine with almost an acre of land and has an additional guest house completely private from the main home. The main house boasts 2,488 living square feet with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, expansive screened porch area and the home has been completely updated throughout.
Tastefully decorated spacious kitchen that includes: newer appliances, corian counter tops, island with pull-out drawers and pass-thru widow to the lanai. The home provides great space for entertaining guests and a relaxing atmosphere while enjoying the view of the lake.
On the upper floor, french doors open onto a large balcony finished with composite decking from the master suite and guest bedroom to catch another awesome glimpse of the lake.
There is a fully fenced backyard with a fire pit to enjoy the cool evening breeze and the sounds of nature.
One of the most unique features is the guest house that has a full kitchen, a full bathroom plus a loft. This could also be used as a rental for additional income.
The house had a new roof in 2018, a two-car carport that is 30-by-29 feet, another large carport that measures 30-by-18 feet and a 20-by-12-foot shed. There is plenty of room for vehicles and your toys.
If you are looking for your own piece of paradise, this property will not disappoint — only impress.
For additional information or to schedule a private showing, call Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridapropeties.com
Directions: Hwy 27 and Lake Josephine Drive, Go west on Lake Josephine. Property is on the right.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.