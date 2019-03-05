SEBRING — Police have found no new leads in the 2016 death of Andrew Lee Pieper, shot and killed on Howard Street in Sebring.
Police believe Pieper, 27, was killed at approximately 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25, 2016. Early reports stated they were looking for a suspect’s car the next morning, but did not reveal which person police were seeking.
On Friday, Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart, a lieutenant at the time, said police still had no new leads in the case, more than two years later.
No more information is available, Hart said, as the case is still under investigation.
Howard Street runs between Rainbow and Orange Blossom avenues.
His mother, Michelle Mayo, said she’s concerned about whether or not the case is getting the attention it needs to come to a conclusion.
Mayo is convinced some mistakes were made.
“I think there’s something wrong with this picture,” Mayo said.
At the time, Pieper was living with his grandfather just a few doors down from where he was found, Mayo said.
According to his funeral program, Pieper was born March 26, 1989, in Columbus, Ohio, and moved to Sebring in 1999.
The family moved to Wauchula when Mayo remarried, Mayo said.
Her son got his G.E.D. at South Florida State College in Hardee County, then moved back to Sebring.
He was working at Subway, she said.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, four-wheeling an visiting the beach, according to his obituary.
His mother maintains a page on Facebook, “MyangelAndrew inHeaven,” where she posts photos and pleas for anyone to come forward with information.
For one week, starting Aug. 10, 2018, his mother offered a $1,500 reward to anyone with information that would lead to an arrest in the case.
So far, Mayo has heard rumors about how and where police found the murder weapon, whether or not police believe witnesses in the case are reliable enough to testify and whether or not police have identified any suspects.
She also said some of the information about how he was found and the condition of his body leave her with some unanswered questions.
The Highlands News-Sun has opted not to print specifics of her concerns, to protect the integrity of the police investigation.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Sebring Police Department at 863-471-5108. Detective Stephen Williams is assigned to the case.
