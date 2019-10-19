By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — People who want to honor Laurie Marie Pietscher, killed a year ago, will get a chance at 11 a.m. today when her parents host a gathering in her honor.
Art Pietscher said he plans to go this morning to Veteran’s Beach to secure a pavilion, and if he can’t get one there, he and his wife, Linda, may use a pop-up 10-foot-by-10-foot tent.
Either way, they hope to share refreshments with anyone who knew or would like to honor the memory of their daughter, killed on this day a year ago.
“Originally, 10 months ago, I said I would not do a remembrance on that day,” Art Pietscher said. “I didn’t want to remember that day.”
He prefers to remember a young woman born without her lower left arm who often bemoaned the fact that her birthday — Dec. 20, 1989 — came within five days of Christmas and often got overshadowed by the big holiday.
Pietscher said he and his wife will buy refreshments — including drinks and cookies — to share with others who come to the event today.
When asked if he knew how many would show, Pietscher said he didn’t have a number.
“If we run out, I’ll go out and get more,” he said.
The couple, speaking from Interstate 75 yesterday and preparing to circumnavigate Atlanta, said they were bringing a cargo trailer on their motor home to take some of their daughter’s things back home to Michigan after their planned stay.
For now, the murder case against accused suspect Gary Tyrone Danielle, 48, has entered the “discovery phase,” where his two appointed public defenders start reviewing all the evidence the state has against him.
Pietscher was found dead Oct. 19, 2018, near a business at 3712 N. 15th St. in Tampa. Within the week, police there determined she had been murdered.
Joel Crosby, owner of The Wild Hawg in Sebring, helped Pietscher’s parents distribute posters for CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay on the case last fall and also referred people to Heartland CrimeStoppers.
By March, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force had found and arrested Danielle for Laurie Pietscher’s murder, then told her parents.
Art Pietscher said he’d heard two different versions of who found Danielle. He only cared that a potential guilty party was captured.
Some evidence in the case includes video surveillance, he said, from places she visited the night before Oct. 19, 2018, and roads that her truck drove.
He said one place with digital video showed her wearing the same clothes in which she was found.
With multiple pre-trial conferences in place, Art Pietscher said he’s been told the trial will not start this calendar year.
“We will know they are making progress when they [the State Attorney’s Office in Tampa] move their activities over to Sebring,” Pietscher said.
The Highlands News-Sun attempted to reach the prosecutors or victims advocate on the case, but neither were available Friday for comment.
