By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A grand jury handed down an indictment of 48-year-old Gary Tyrone Danielle in February, a month before his arrest in March.
Within two weeks of his arrest, he entered pleas of not guilty to charges of first-degree murder of 28-year-old Laurie Marie Pietscher, grand theft of her vehicle and tampering with physical evidence. His case is still working through the circuit court in Tampa, with his next hearing set for Dec. 12.
His attorneys filed a waiver of speedy trial on May 9.
The case has been in the discovery process since May 8, the date of the first notice of discovery in the case, during which both sides state what types of evidence they intend to present and which witnesses they wish to call.
A reciprocal motion of discovery was filed on May 9, and since then, the court has received five amended notices of discovery, on June 12, Aug. 2, Aug. 29, Sept. 20 and Oct 17 — just before the one-year anniversary of the murder.
Pietscher was found dead the morning of Oct. 19 in Tampa, near a business at 3712 N. 15th St. Tampa Police determined she had been murdered, and Danielle became a person of interest in the case.
Joel Crosby, owner of The Wild Hawg in Sebring, helped Art and Linda Pietscher of Michigan distribute posters for CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay and for Heartland CrimeStoppers to get leads in the murder of their daughter.
Art Pietscher called the Highlands News-Sun in November 2018 to seek the public’s help in getting tips, then contacted the newspaper again on Feb. 14, 2019, to report Danielle’s indictment for their daughter’s murder.
The Highlands News-Sun was unable to confirm the indictment until after Danielle’s arrest in mid-March. As of yet, an arrest or warrant affidavit stating the facts of the case has not been released.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office made a social media post about the warrant shortly after it was issued.
According to the post, both the U.S. Marshals Service and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office were looking for Danielle in the Highlands County area. Reportedly, forensic evidence had linked Danielle to Pietscher’s murder, and she was last seen alive in Sebring before leaving for Tampa with Danielle.
During a conversation with the Highlands News-Sun, her parents said Laurie Pietscher was the youngest of three and had made light of being born without a left forearm and with just two fingers and a thumb on that arm.
In a Facebook post dated Dec. 12, 2017, Laura Pietscher stood in front of the life-size Tyrannosaurus Rex display at T-Rex Restaurant at Downtown Disney, joking in the post that she’d found a long-lost relative in the dinosaur.
During the Highlands News-Sun’s first conversation with the Pietschers, Crosby and Heartland CrimeStoppers Executive Director A.G. “Chip” Brown Jr., Linda Pietscher, her head bowed, grasped a handmade cane inscribed with “Fishers of Men.”
When asked what she wanted, her answer came softly and sadly.
“I just want my baby back,” she said.
