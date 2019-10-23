Special to the Highlands News-Sun
LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Oct. 12 Atlantic Coast Dental Hygienists’ Association (ACDHA), a Florida not-for-profit corporation, a component of the Florida Dental Hygienists’ Association (FDHA), held a continuing education course for dentists and dental hygienists at Lake Placid Elks Lodge.
The course, “Human Trafficking and the Role of Dental Professionals,” was presented by Dr. Iliana S. Pino, DHSc, RDH. With over 30 years of experience in the health field, Pino has presented to national and local groups on a myriad of topics ranging from Diversity in Health Care, Motivational Interviewing in Health Care, Advance Instrumentation, Nutrition for Optimal Oral Health, and Improving Health Literacy in the 21st Century.
Dental hygienists along with dentists are required to complete a course in human trafficking between July 1, 2019 and Jan. 1, 2021.
Pino has been raising awareness of human trafficking since 2016, giving presentations, and developing online courses.
The participants of this two-hour course learned to identify the different forms of human trafficking, recognize the red flags that help identify a victim in a health care setting, and where to find local and national resources and reporting agencies for human trafficking victims.
Pino said, “I had the pleasure of speaking to a wonderful group of dental professionals from Highlands County who really want to make a difference in stopping modern day slavery.”
Touching stories were heard, as were affirmations of the veracity of what was covered. One woman came up at the end of the presentation to say everything I had said about the foster care system and the vulnerability of those who are in it, is so true. She shared what had happened to her foster child.
Pino said the stories people share are heartbreaking, but more of these stories need to be told because the crime of human trafficking is happening in our community. It can happen to any minor or young person who is unaware of the traps the traffickers set up. It’s not like the Hollywood movies. It happens with covert grooming over a period of time, often over social media.
Everyone needs to do their part to end the trafficking of minors and young adults.
