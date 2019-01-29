SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks rallied but came up short against the undefeated Port Charlotte Pirates on Saturday night.
With senior starter Norris Taylor off visiting colleges, Sebring struggled in the first half, rallied in the third period to tie the game, but Port Charlotte pulled away late for a 45-36 victory.
The win improved the Pirates to a perfect 20-0 on the season, while the loss dropped the Blue Streaks to 15-6 overall.
“Great ballgame,” said Sebring Coach Princeton Harris. “Great team and probably the best defensive team that we have faced all year. You can see why they are 20-0. They are tough. We played without some points with Norris Taylor not being here. I am very very proud of this group. This group here is my group for next year so I got a chance to see basically what I am going to have next year. It is going to be a pretty good group.”
The Pirates jumped to an early lead in the first period as Tyler Perry made a pair of layups and Shemar Fleurissant scored a 3-point play to make it 7-0.
Sebring’s Eric Brown scored on a 3-point play to make it 7-3, but Port Charlotte’s Brandon Gainey made a shot off the glass.
Sebring’s Alvin Tumblin went two-for-two at the line, but Port Charlotte’s Alex Romero netted a jump shot to give the Pirates an 11-5 lead heading to the second period.
Port Charlotte continued to build its lead as Gainey made a jump shot and Fleurissant made a layup and was fouled on the play adding a free throw giving the Pirates an 18-11 lead at the half.
Sebring rallied as Ryan Brown made a pair of free throws, Hawthorne drained a 3-pointer, Tumblin dunked, Brown made a jump shot and Desources scored inside to tie the game at 24.
Port Charlotte’s Perry scored on a tip-in at the buzzer to give the Pirates a 26-24 lead heading to the final quarter.
Port Charlotte went on a run to take a 33-24 lead. Sebring’s Brown converted a pair of free throws as part of his nine points on the night.
Port Charlotte’s Romero scored and Perry dunked to give the Pirates a 37-28 lead.
Sebring made a final run as Hawthorne drilled a 3-pointer, Brown scored and Tumblin made basket to pull the Blue Streaks within 39-36 with 52 seconds left to play.
Sebring fouled Port Charlotte and the Pirates sealed the win by making six free throws down the stretch.
“I think this was a tough game,” said Eric Brown. “Both teams played great defense but we just didn’t pull it off. I tried to set the tone on defense and offense to get everybody going. Tried to keep the energy high. We have a lot of players on this team that can do great things. I thought we were going to win the game tonight but we are going to get back to work. We need to work on our free throws. A lot of points were left at the line.”
Sebring certainly missed Harris, but playing good teams and preparing for the playoffs is what the Blue Streaks are focused on.
“It definitely affected us not having Taylor here because we did not get to do some things that we wanted to do,” said Harris. “We are going to continue to work, get some shooting in and get better. We are going to focus on our defense. If we play defense like we did tonight there is no one in our district that can beat us. This is the first time ever we have been held to 36 points. The first time ever the Port Charlotte has been held under 60 points. You can tell it was a great game.”
Sebring hits the road to face the Lake Wales Highlanders in a Class 6A-District 10 game tonight. The Blue Streaks are at Booker on Wednesday and host district opponent Hardee on Friday night.
