The old adage that “offense sells tickets, defense wins championships” was put on display in Monday action in Lake Placid Senior Softball.
Lake Placid Marine’s octogenarian hurler John Kloet handcuffed Conley Insurance hitters for a 22-3 mashing. Bill Todd led the Mariner offense with five hits and got support from Richard Rivera Ortiz and Ken Elston with four each. Not much to report on the Conley side.
Fellow octogenarian Mo Pier tossed a similar gem for 863 Bar & Grill in stifling the Miller Air hitters for a 7-4 win. Dick Cook knocked out four hits (double) for The Barflys, with Gary Tankersley adding three more. Norm Grubbs (double) and Ed Engler had three hits each for Miller. Outfielders Darrel Richards and Mike Kratt made slick catches for The Airmen to keep the game close.
League leading Central Security continued the stingy trend with a 17-6 triumph over Seminole Tire.
Manager Elston Hedges paced The Securitymen by slugging two homers and a triple. Tom Waters (triple) had four hits, while Richard Rucker (two doubles) and Lee Maule notched three hits apiece. Jeff Stanley and Gallo Gonzalez had three hit days for The ‘Noles.
Wednesday’s games saw the offenses regain their composure by crossing the plate more frequently.
Seminole Tire (8-11) defeated Lake Placid Marine (6-13) 22-10 by scoring eight runs in the last inning to turn a close contest into a rout. Brian Heaphy (double) and Jeff Stanley (homer) formed the Five Hit Club for the ‘Noles. Dan Rasmussen (triple), Paul Marcellus (double, homer), and Phil Lucas (two doubles) slugged four hits each. Paul Stephenson (two doubles) had three hits, and Richard Rivera Ortiz went deep for The Mariners.
Red hot 863 Bar & Grill (12-7) toppled Conley Insurance (12-7) 18-9 for their sixth win in the last seven games The win ties The 863s with Conley for second place. Both teams are three games behind Central Security with four games left. Don Cunningham homered for The 863s and got help from Bill Scrase (double), Dick Cook (double, triple), Chet Johnson, and Manager Mitch Dallen (double) with four hits apiece.
Ron Kilburn and “Wild Bill” DeStefano had three hit games for Conley, whose only highlight was pulling off a triple play in the third inning.
League leader Central Security (15-4) coasted to a 22-12 win over Miller Air (4-15).
Elston Hedges (two doubles) and owner Dana Hurlbut had five hit days for The Securitymen. Richard Rucker and Duane Wilson launched homers. Ron Hanisch (double), Tom Waters, and Jim Friend (two doubles) had four hit days. Cisco Hernandez (double) and Gene Welbaum paced a six pack of Miller hitters with three hit games.
Two weeks remain in the league schedule. For further league information, please visit lpsoftball.com.
